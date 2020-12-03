Ashley Darby says Karen Huger looked ‘shady’ when she stormed out of her own party

Ashley Darby is calling her co-star Karen Huger “shady” due to her recent actions on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

And she’s not the only one.

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are also talking about the grande dame’s rude exit from her own party during the latest episode.

Karen was clearly trying to avoid a confrontation with her castmates who were upset that she had invited Monique Samuels to her wig launch, knowing very well that Candiace Dillard would also be in attendance.

Karen actually told the mom-of-three to come to her launch earlier so that she would not have a run-in with her castmates, but we soon found out that Karen had also told Candiace to be early for the event.

Now, the RHOP women are giving their opinion about Karen’s actions.

Is Karen Huger shady?

During a sitdown with The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Ashley Darby had quite a bit to say about Karen leaving her own party.

The grand dame was having a grand time at her wig launch until the women confronted her about inviting Monique.

And that’s when things took a turn for the worse, with Karen getting upset at her castmates and leaving the event while her guests and castmates looked on in surprise.

“When Karen got confronted and the seat got hot it was like a flurry, and all of a sudden this grande dame in the white dress was out the door,” conveyed Ashley.

She later added, “If Karen had said something that had justified all of that rationale as to why she invited Monique, maybe shed some light into why she thought that would have been the appropriate thing to do, I think it would have helped everybody to understand.”

“But to run away from it, it just looked shady and it looked like Karen was hiding something.”

Robyn says Karen was rude

Ashley is not the only one criticizing Karen’s actions at the wig party.

Robyn Dixon admitted on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, that Karen was “rude,” to storm out of her own event.

“It’s like you literally have people travel from wherever they live to come to this shoebox and you leave early from your own party? That’s so rude first of all, so rude!”

Robyn continued to articulate her surprise at Karen’s action, exclaiming, “Her own party! This is your own party and you have dinner plans?”

“Like that makes no sense,” questioned Robyn

As for Karen, she doesn’t understand what all the hoopla is all about.

“What were they fighting about? Monique wasn’t there,” purported the Bravo alum. “So they had to make some sh*t up about some sh*t that wasn’t there.

Do you think it was shady of Karen to storm out of her own event?



The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.