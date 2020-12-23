Ashley Darby reveals whether she and Michael would consider a threesome with Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby gives viewers a peak into her sex life with Michael Darby and reveals whether they would get intimate RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Ashley sat down for an interview on The Sarah Fraiser Show.

Towards the end of the interview, they get on the topic of Braunwyn, with whom Ashley is good friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Sarah asks Ashley what her thoughts on Braunwyn are, Ashley responds, “She is so fabulous. I love her.”

“Do you think that Michael finds her [Braunwyn] attractive? Is there any chance that you three would have a threesome?” Sarah asks Ashley.

“Well let’s be clear, Braunwyn has made it very clear that she likes women. Michael wouldn’t even have a shot,” Ashley jokes.

On a more serious note, Ashley lays out the rules that she and Michael have for their threesomes.

“Braunwyn is a friend. That’s one of our things. Michael and I will never do anything with someone that is close to us that we know,” Ashley explains. “If we do, when we do, it’s with a stranger, someone we will probably never see again.”

Ashley on Braunwyn’s recent updates

As Sarah points out, Ashley has been very supportive of Braunwyn and is proud that Braunwyn was able to come out as a lesbian.

“I am just really happy that she’s living in her truth and being herself because it’s a lot of work covering up who you are,” Ashley shares.

Ashley expresses that Braunwyn feels like an outcast around the RHOC women because of her political and social beliefs.

“Braunwyn has been very vocal about being active in the Black Lives Matter movement. She’s a person who’s all about equality and equity. And she wasn’t feeling like that was a sentiment shared by a lot of her castmates,” Ashley explains.

Ashley also addresses the upcoming reunion and agrees with many of Braunwyn’s RHOC castmates who think Braunwyn is going to get slammed at the reunion.

“Orange County, she posted on Instagram, just filmed their reunion. I wanna say two days ago. So, knowing what happened this past season, it was a rough one for her,” Ashley admits. “It will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out on the reunion given all that has happened in the past few months since they stopped filming.”

How Braunwyn felt going into the reunion

Despite all of the drama surrounding her, she felt surprisingly calm the night before the RHOC cast filmed their reunion.

Braunwyn signed onto an Instagram live session with her husband, Sean Burke, and addressed fans’ questions.

One fan noted that Braunwyn looked calm\, to which she agreed.

While she knows that she is on the outs with all of her castmates, she is grateful that she has been sober and is able to remember everything that happened this season.

During last year’s reunion, Braunwyn was reportedly surprised by a lot of the things she did while she was black-out drunk.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3 airs on Sunday, December 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.