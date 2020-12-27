Ashley Darby is hopeful that Monique and Candiace can ‘bury the hatchet, plus talks ‘crazy’ reunion finale

Ashley Darby has some wishful thinking about castmates Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ relationship.

As a matter of fact, despite all the drama that went down between the former friends during Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley remains hopeful.

The expectant mom seems to think that Candiace and Monique can bury the hatchet at some point in the future.

But as far as the two women are concerned they seem to have closed the door for good on their relationship.

Ashley is hopeful for Monique and Candiace’s relationship

The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently had a chat with Hollywood Life and she dished about the dramatic season.

Since the most talked-about moment on the show has been the shocking fight between Candiace and Monique, the 32-year-old had to delve right into the topic.

While many viewers may think that the friendship between the two co-stars has been severed for good, Ashley remains hopeful that things take a turn for the better.

She was asked if RHOP can continue with both Monique and Candiace being on the cast, and Darby had an interesting answer.

“I think that’s a really good question. And I asked myself that too,” responded Ashley.

“But one of the beautiful things about being on Housewives and that I do appreciate, is we don’t really get the opportunity to run away from each other. And that’s a good thing.”

She explained, “So, like in your real life, you know, if you don’t like someone, even if you’re in similar social circles, you can avoid them at all costs. But now, if you don’t like someone, you still have to talk to them. And you have to hash it out. And I think that that is a huge benefit of being a part of this show.”

And surprisingly, Ashley does not think all hope is lost for the mom-of-three and the former pageant queen.

She shared, “So, Monique and Candiace, they can… I do believe that they can work it out. I think anything is absolutely possible. If I could get to a place of decency with Candiace after what she did to me, I definitely have hope that she and Monique could find some way to bury the hatchet.”

Part three of RHOP reunion is ‘crazy’

During her interview, the RHOP star also talked about the three-part reunion.

Parts one and two have already aired and fans are waiting with bated breath for the final segment.

So far, the reunion has been quite shocking, thanks to Monique Samuels and her now infamous binder of receipts.

But according to Ashley, the final part of the RHOP Season 5 reunion will not disappoint.

She told the media outlet, “The final part is just crazy. I personally had to pick my jaw up a few times. It’s a good one.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3, airs Sunday, December 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.