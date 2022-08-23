Ashley Darby feels tough emotions as engagement anniversary with Michael Darby arrives

Ashley Darby remembers her engagement party nine years ago. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is feeling nostalgic, and she revealed why it could be a painful emotion.

The mother of Dean and Dylan took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture.

The picture featured a smiling Ashley wearing a crown and sash that read, “Miss America.”

Ashley looked stunning in the skintight glittery gown that had beauty queen written all over it. The silver dress featured a floral strap, fishtail hem, and thigh slit.

Ashley appeared ecstatic with a huge smile on her face and a microphone in her hand.

She held a handful of oversized, colorful balloons which said, “Congratulations.”

Ashley Darby feeling nostalgic after a milestone anniversary

However, Ashley revealed that she was feeling nostalgic because today was an anniversary for her.

The pink text over the photo read, “Nostalgia is a tough emotion. Engagement party 2013.”

The post indicated that Ashley was thinking about past times and struggling with her thoughts.

Ashley was married to real estate developer Michael Darby for nearly eight years before announcing their separation in April.

The photo was from Ashley’s engagement party in 2013, shortly before she and Michael married in May 2014.

Ashley’s struggles to conceive and miscarriage with Michael were storylines on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Luckily for Ashley, she succeeded in her wish for motherhood and welcomed sons, Dean Michael Darby and Dylan Matthew Darby.

However, Ashley’s husband, Michael, was plagued with accusations for most of his time on the show. There were rumors of infidelity after Michael was photographed out without Ashley, and there were also “butt-grabbing” allegations.

Ashley Darby announces separation from Michael Darby during filming of Season 7

Ashley Darby released a statement about her separation from Michael Darby as she filmed Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

She told The Daily Dish that she and Michael decided to part ways. Ashley said, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

Two months later, Ashley Darby appeared as a guest on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister.

Ashley said she held no resentment toward Michael and shared, “I don’t hate him, there’s no resentment, it’s kind of the way it is.”

She added, “We live together; we’re still in the house, so that’s a challenge.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.