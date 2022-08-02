Ashley Darby goes braless in chartreuse blazer

Ashley Darby ditches her bra in a sharp-looking chartreuse pantsuit. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby continued her “Hot Girl Summer” with a chartreuse pantsuit and a braless display.

The mother-of-two just returned from a Hawaiian vacation where she went buns out in a thong swimsuit on the white sand beaches of the tropical land. She also enjoyed some mother/son time with her boys, Dean and Dylan, and shared photos of the excursion.

Now it is back to D.C. for the Bravo star, who has enjoyed gorgeous photo shoots all summer long.

Ashley hasn’t missed a beat since she announced her separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, in April. In June, she shared that the two are roommates who live together for the sake of their young boys.

Perhaps the real estate developer was on daddy duty, which allowed Ashley to bless her fans with new looks.

Ashley smiled for the camera in a head-to-toe chartreuse suit featuring a matching blazer and slacks.

Ashley Darby stuns in chartreuse photoshoot

Ashley rocked her light brown hair in a long, sleek fashion with a center part. She wore massive drop earrings, which nearly fell to her shoulders. Ashley’s neckline was bare, and her open blazer revealed that she was bold and braless.

Ashley wore soft glam makeup with glossy lips, long lashes, and sparkly eye shadow.

The photoshoot took place in the street, with cars and high-rise buildings in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “Verified One can only tell the truth when rockin’ chartreuse 😉 Dynamic Duo ✨ @makeup_machine ✨ ✨ @encore_by_corey ✨ #rhop #ashleydarby.”

Ashley tagged the hair and makeup team, who has been spearheading her “Hot Girl Summer” and also worked with former RHOP star Monique Samuels in the past.

Ashley Darby’s divorce will be a storyline in Season 7 of RHOP

Ashley Darby fans should be excited for the upcoming season of RHOP, which wrapped filming last month.

The beauty queen has never been afraid to get involved in the mess or throw a bit of shade. According to her co-star, Robyn Dixon, the new season will be no exception, and fans can expect a turned-up Ashley.

Robyn Dixon spilled the tea on the Reasonably Shady podcast, which she hosts with Gizelle Bryant.

She shared, “I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like, ‘Oh, it’s time to play.’ You’re gonna see a different Ashley. You’re gonna see the old Ashley, but you’re gonna see a very different Ashley.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.