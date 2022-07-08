Ashley Darby celebrates Dean’s third birthday amid Michael Darby separation

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby celebrates Dean’s third birthday. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby celebrated the third birthday of her eldest son, Dean Darby.

The mother-of-two, who recently separated from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, shared photos of her adorable son and wrote kind words for the toddler.

Ashley also celebrated her 34th birthday last month and her mother’s birthday last week. This week, it was all about Dean, as the birthday boy blew out a candle, ate ice cream, and went to a petting zoo.

Ashley Darby celebrates her son Dean Michael Darby’s third birthday

Ashley Darby shared sweet photos of her son Dean while celebrating his birthday.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac watched Ashley’s fertility journey as she welcomed her first son and dealt with postpartum depression.

Ashley shared the life update featuring Dean for fans curious to see how his life has progressed.

Ashley documented Dean as he blew out a candle with his age, 3, on it. Dean looked like he had quite a day– he also enjoyed ice cream and went to a petting zoo where he fed a wild animal. The video clips also contained lots of laughs from the joyous toddler as he enjoyed the spotlight.

Better Together by Jack Johnson played in the background of the montage shared on social media.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 3rd birthday to this sweet angel! 7/7/19 at 9:17a – this beautiful journey began ♥️ Deano is the most loving, caring, adventurous little human and WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! 🥰🥰 #DeanMichaelDarby #rhop.”

Ashley’s comment section was full of kind wishes for the birthday boy.

Ashley Darby lives her best life on TikTok

Ashley Darby is no stranger to social media, and it seems the reality star has developed a passion for TikTok. Between endless twerking videos, TikTok challenges, and impressive yoga moves, Ashley often posts on the platform for her RHOP fans.

Last month, Ashley shared a headstand video where she transitioned into a split. The yogi posted from Mexico, where she and the rest of the cast filmed Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Ashley crawled on the floor with long braids while she wore a bikini.

She got into a plank position and then raised her body into a downward-facing dog pose. Ashley used her midsection to raise her legs above her head into a headstand.

She wrote for the caption of the TikTok, “Mama’s still got #fyp.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is currently filming.