Ashley Darby glows in crop top and short neon skirt

Ashley Darby’s Hot Mama Summer continues as the reality star glows while she films. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby looks better than ever in a crop top and miniskirt, and fans are noticing.

Ashley, Robyn Dixon, and Gizelle Bryant have been filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The self-proclaimed Darby Barbie ditched her natural curls for a soft-curl look and thanked her new glam team for the work. She took to her social media to share her latest outfit and received praise and compliments.

Ashley Darby is glowing in a neon skirt and butterfly crop top

Ashley Darby impressed fans with a video of her summer body as she enjoyed full glam in D.C.

Ashley’s hair was in a half-up, half-down look with loose, voluminous curls.

She wore a glittery crop top in the shape of a butterfly. She paired the butterfly shirt with a neon high-waisted skirt and offered a peek at her abs. Ashley’s toned legs and obliques were fully displayed in the skin-baring outfit.

Ashley paired the ensemble with strappy green heels. Ashley’s bag was a y2k fashion dream as the chrome piece doubled as a mirror.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore large diamond hoops and a gold nameplate necklace and sported a white manicure.

She wrote in the caption, “My mood is as bright as my neon skirt! 💚 Thank you for laying these tresses @encore_by_corey ♥️♥️ and @makeup_machine with helping me complete this ensemble ♥️♥️ #rhop #ashleydarby.”

Ashley played Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s Sweetest Pie in the background as she posed for the camera.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is filming

Fans of Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac are in luck because the cast is not much different. Filming for Season 7 of RHOP is wrapping up, and the show will feature the four OGs, Ashley, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Karen Huger.

Also joining the show will be Season 3 addition Candiace Dillard Bassett, Season 5 addition Wendy Osefo and last year’s newbie, Mia Thornton. There were rumors of Askale Davis joining as a full-time cast member, but after an underwhelming Season 6 reunion, she will appear as a guest.

Ashley, who announced her separation from Michael Darby during filming in April, revealed that the breakup would be on the show. She appeared on Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister last month and shared, “Yes, there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us.”

Fans will have to wait to find out when the show airs.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is now filming.