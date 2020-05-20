Ash Naeck says Taj really loved filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days scenes — Setting son up for a YouTube career?

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans got to see Ash Naeck and Avery Warner bond with his son.

Throughout her time in Australia, Avery was under the impression that Ash’s son Taj would be joining them in America.

But after spending some time with his ex-wife, Avery got the impression that she wasn’t willing to let her son go to America with Ash.

And while Ash and Avery are still working out their differences on the show, Ash admits that his son Taj had a blast being on television.

In fact, it may just have pushed his passion even more.

Ash Naeck says Taj loved being on television

On Instagram, Ash revealed that Taj loved seeing himself on television. During the episode, Taj got to show off some tricks and they went out to skip rocks at a lake.

“Taj had so much fun with Avery and the crew,” Ash wrote on his Instagram, adding, “His best day ever taking into account he wants to be a YouTuber.”

It’s interesting that Ash’s son wants to be a YouTuber, as he hasn’t made too many appearances on Ash’s Instagram. Of course, Ash’s Instagram appears to be primarily about his work as a relationship coach.

The only other video he has shared with his son was on Mother’s Day, where they surprised Taj’s mom at her house.

It’s no secret that some fame can come from appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

By giving Taj some time on the show and sharing his YouTube dream on his Instagram, fans may be more than willing to support his dream if Ash does have a YouTube account set up for him.

He would just need to convince his ex-wife that this would be the best route for Taj.

Ash Naeck didn’t have the best story on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Throughout the season, Ash hasn’t always been happy on his journey to find love with Avery. He invited Avery to a speaking seminar, where she could hear him talk about his job as a relationship coach.

Avery wasn’t impressed and neither were fans. Ash has been accused of copying another motivational speaker after that particular speech aired.

As for this love story, it appears to be done. Ash has confirmed that he has split from Avery, something that could be discussed on the upcoming Tell All special.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.