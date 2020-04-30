90 Day Fiance: Ash Naeck accused of copying another motivational speaker

Ash Naeck’s motivational speaking event was a monumental disaster on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Now, we’re learning the scene might be even more controversial. Naeck seems to have “borrowed” the content from another speaker.

90 Day Fiance fans notice similarities to another presentation

Fans have accused Ash Naeck of borrowing material “verbatim” from a man named Mark Gungor — a pastor, motivational speaker, author, and musician from New York.

90 Day Fiance Instagram blogger @90dayfiancetea shared clips from Ash’s seminar as well as Gungor’s Laugh Your Way To A Better Marriage seminar, and it’s pretty clear where Naeck got his ideas.

Much of what Ash said is exactly the same material that Gungor uses at his speaking events, leaving many 90 Day Fiance fans wondering what he was thinking.

“This is so embarrassing. Did he at least credit the man before using his material?” one commenter questioned.

Another wrote, “The original guy delivered so much better, its amazing how different the message is received just by changing a few words or how you say things.”

Yet another commenter doubled down on previous suggestions that Ash might be a male escort, saying, “I am convinced more than ever that he is a male escort, cuz he sure as heck ain’t no coach relationship or otherwise.”

Ash Naeck is on a social media break

As the controversy surrounding Ash Naeck’s cringe-worthy motivational speaking event grows, it’s not clear if the new 90 Day Fiance star even knows that viewers are talking about him.

After all, Ash announced last week that he was taking a social media break after the first part of his event aired, in anticipation that there would be some backlash following his flub about being single.

It seems that Avery Warner had every right in the world to be concerned about Ash Naeck’s career. Initially, she wanted to see him in action, worrying that his work with single women wasn’t on the up and up.

And while it doesn’t look like his seminars are worth worrying about, she might want to find out where his income comes from after assuring 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram that participants in this particular seminar were not paid to film, nor did they pay to attend.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.