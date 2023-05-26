Ariela Weinberg says she ‘ignores the idiots’ as critics ask if she’s okay

Ariela Weinberg hasn’t been on TV for quite some time, as a new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way recently kicked off with a batch of new hopefuls.

One would think that since she’s not on TV, she would get a break from the online trolls, but that’s not the case.

While the critics are very much focused on the new cast, trolls are multi-taskers, so they still find the time to pop by Ariela’s social media page and, well, troll her.

Ariela’s way of dealing with “the idiots,” as she calls them, is to simply ignore them.

Recently, she’s had to deal with a new batch of critics after going live on Instagram in an attempt to sell her wares online.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For some strange reason, she got a slew of messages asking if she was well.

Ariela Weinberg is ignoring the idiots as people wonder if she’s ‘well’

Ariela felt confident in her hot pink top and her new blonde hairdo until the trolls entered the chat.

The TLC personality was showing off the array of clothing and accessories that she has for sale and wanted information on the best online markets to sell them.

At one point in the video, her husband Biniyam — who is currently working out of town while she’s still in Las Vegas — also called in.

There was nothing too bad about the video — at least nothing that I saw, but you can judge for yourself.

Several people in the comment section felt Ariela was acting odd, and they left messages asking if she was well.

“Are you okay?” asked one commenter.

“Strange & Odd sounding… hope all is well,” wrote someone else.

One person wrote, “hey girrrrrrl!! hope all is well!! and if it’s NOT well then just remember u got a great support team!!!!!”

Another commenter said, “I’m a fan so no hate here… but are u ok? This video is just reading like something is off …. sending light and love.”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela also got some words of support from one Instagram user who said, “I was thinking how young and beautiful you look… So much meanness in the world right now. Keep being you! 😊❤️.”

“I do my best to ignore the idiots. So many unhappy people!” Ariela responded.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg wants to be back on TV

Despite the negative comments she receives online, that hasn’t soured Ariela’s desire to be back on TV. As a matter of fact, she had absolutely no shame in her game when asked about her absence from 90 Day Fiance.

“I miss being on TV. Well, sometimes I miss it. Sometimes when people are super mean on the internet, I’m like, ‘I don’t miss it,’ but, in general, people are mean, they’re s**ty.”

“If you wanna see me on TLC again, you should message the 90 Day Fiance Instagram accounts…and say “Oh I wanna see Ariela and Biniyam again,” she told her followers.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.