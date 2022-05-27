90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg speaks on negative comments, urges people to be kinder

Ariela Weinberg promises to be more compassionate. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg knows all too well about negative comments online, but she thinks it’s gone too far.

The reality TV personality has been getting a lot of heat this season as her relationship with husband Biniyam Shibre continues to play out.

The Ethiopian native finally arrived in the U.S with Ariela and their son Avi, but so far, things are off to a rough start, and viewers are blaming Ariela for that. Admittedly, Ariela does not have a job, and it will be months before Biniyam is able to work, so her parents rented an apartment for them.

However, the 31-year-old came off very ungrateful when her parents informed her that she will have to pay her own rent and bills going forward. Viewers slammed Ariela and urged her to get a job, but the TLC star is tired of the negative comments, and she just wants people to be kinder.

Ariela Weinberg speaks on negative comments and urges people to be kind

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a video on social media and challenged her followers to be nicer.

Ariela admitted that she, too, is guilty of being negative at times but reasoned that we can all learn to change and do better.

“It makes me sad that we live in a world where people are so unhappy, and their life is so unfulfilling that they take it out on other people,” noted Ariela in the Instagram video. “It becomes easier to do that now that we have the internet.”

Ariela continued in her post and noted that she doesn’t take the negative comments personally but finds it odd when people feel the need to comment nasty things about someone else.

“It’s not about ‘oh I feel sad if people comment negatively to me’ I don’t take it personally,” she continued. “I do feel sad, though that anyone feels the need to just go and just be negative on the internet or in person.”

Ariela Weinberg had a moment of self-awareness and wants to do better

The 90 Day Fiance star admitted in her moment of self-awareness that she wants to do better going forward as well.

“I think if we could all just be a little bit more compassionate, even just tomorrow…I’m gonna try to put myself in someone else’s shoes,” said Ariela.

She noted that since we don’t know what people are going through, the best option is to show compassion.

“On the show, I don’t always do that. I’m not saying I’m the best example of that,” admitted Ariela.

She continued, “I’m just saying that we all have moments of self-awareness, so when you have one of those moments… and you realize you can improve upon something, you chose it.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.