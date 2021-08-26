90 Day Fiance fans call out Ariela Weinberg for how she treated Biniyam last season

90 Day Fiance fans feel that Ariela Weinberg could have treated fiance Biniyam Shibre better in early seasons of The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg faced harsh criticism from fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for her treatment of her fiance Biniyam Shibre.

In Season 2 of The Other Way, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Ariela and Biniyam struggled to make their unconventional relationship work.

Ariela decided to stay in Ethiopia, over 7,000 miles away from her family and friends in New Jersey, when she discovered she was pregnant with their son, Aviel.

Ariela and Biniyam struggled to work through major cultural and religious differences, and things intensified when Ariela was forced to deliver their son earlier than expected in Ethiopia after planning to give birth in the U.S.

Did Ariela Weinberg mistreat Biniyam Shibre?

A few scenes in particular, featuring Ariela and Biniyam, were highlighted in a recent video (see below) shared by 90 Day Fiance entitled, “Top OMG Moments From Season 2!”

In one scene, Ariela and Biniyam took newborn Aviel to an outdoor religious ceremony where Ethiopian residents huddled together in close quarters to be doused with holy water by priests who sprayed the group with garden hoses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ariela didn’t feel it was a safe environment for their newborn son, Avi because people were hitting and pushing one another to get to the holy water.

Biniyam got upset that Ariela was going to “ruin” their day and she got upset when he put his finger “in her face” to discuss the matter.

In a different scene, Ariela and Biniyam got into another argument about their living conditions. Ariela wanted a nicer, bigger apartment, but Biniyam didn’t see the rush, and Ariela put the blame on him.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way weighed in

Fans of the show commented on the clips, and thought that Ariela’s treatment of Biniyam wasn’t what he deserved.

“Ari is definitely annoying. [I’m] not saying he does nothing wrong but omg she nags an nags an nags,” wrote one fan of the show.

Another viewer commented, “Ariela: Tell me I’m wrong

Binyam: You are wrong

Ariela: 😡😡😡”

90 Day Fiance fans commented on Ariela’s behavior towards Biniyam. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

One fan of the show defended Ari’s behavior, citing the fact that she had just recently given birth to baby Aviel when the scenes were filmed.

“not y’all coming for ariela lmao she’s a first time mom of course she’s going to be worried at everything 🥱” Ariela’s supporter commented.

But not everyone agreed. One fan replied to the comment, “Nah man she’s an entitled brat with a face only a mom could love[.]”

Critics discussed Ariela’s treatment of Biniyam last season. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

“She should have thought about all of that before deciding to have a baby with a man from a third world country and move to said third world country. This is why you don’t have unprotected vacation flings,” commented another viewer.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ariela also came under fire recently when 90 Day Fiance fans discovered that she invited her ex-husband of 10 years to stay with her and Biniyam in Ethiopia because she felt “isolated.”

90 Day Fiance fans can catch up with Ariela and Biniyam this weekend when they join the other five couples — Alina and Steven, Ellie and Victor, Armando and Kenneth, Sumit and Jenny and Evelin and Corey — when Season 3 of The Other Way returns to the air this Sunday.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.