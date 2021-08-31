90 Day Fiance fans think Ariela Weinberg is “annoying” and needs to “stop complaining.” Pic credit: TLC

Ariela met her fiance Biniyam on a trip to Ethiopia and when she discovered she was pregnant, she decided to stay in Africa to start a family and a new life.

However, Ariela quickly learned that her and Biniyam’s cultural and religious differences would become an obstacle in their relationship.

Additionally, fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way watched Ariela struggle to adapt to Ethiopia’s culture.

In an Instagram post by 90 Day Fiance, fans of the show commented on a scene from last season where Ariela insisted that Biniyam walk home with their newborn son because they didn’t have a car seat.

Ariela felt it was unsafe to let their baby boy Aviel ride in a car without a car seat, so Biniyam reluctantly walked home with him in the heat after they argued.

90 Day Fiance fans call Ariela Weinberg ‘annoying,’ she needs to ‘stop complaining’

After watching the clip, fans of the show are saying that Ariela is “annoying” and needs to “stop complaining.”

One viewer commented, “If annoying was a person,” and another fan of the show agreed and responded, “you can say that again she is super annoying[.]”

“GO HOME AND STOP COMPLAINING,” wrote another fan of the show, who was critical of Ariela’s behavior on the show.

Another fan agreed that Ariela should stop complaining and thought that she should have done more research on Ethiopia before deciding to move there and raise a family.

The viewer wrote, “right? She is so annoying. I’m not sure if these people realize when [they move] to different countries it’s not America lol do you think they might look into that a little bit first[.]”

Ariela and Biniyam seemed unlikely to last from the start, and now that Season 3 has debuted, viewers have garnered even more ammunition against Ariela.

90 Day Fiance fans slammed Ariela for inviting her ex-husband to Ethiopia

The 30-year-old New Jersey native invited her ex-husband of 10 years, Leandro, to visit her, Biniyam and their son Aviel in Ethiopia.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, fans of the show were outraged that Ariela would invite an ex to stay in her home with her fiance and son, but she defended her decision, calling out judgmental fans and critics on the internet.

Ariela said of critics against her decision to invite Leandro to Ethiopia, “oh they are definitely going to come for me. But I know they just don’t get it. And that’s cool.” She joked, “They’d come for me even if I donated a kidney to a homeless kitten. Can’t win with the internet.”

Ariela explained why she chose to invite Leandro to stay with her and Biniyam, saying, “Me and my ex-husband, we’re still great friends. We have a great relationship. He’s really involved in my life. He still talks to my family and he’s involved in family holidays and stuff.”

Will Ariela continue to annoy 90 Day Fiance fans this season with her complaining? Fans of The Other Way will have to watch every week and decide for themselves.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.