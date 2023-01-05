90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg claps back at critic’s claim she’s ‘constantly begging for money’

Ariela responded to a critic who accused her of parading her fame and money. Pic credit: ArielaDanielle/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg had a snarky comeback for a critic who accused her of “constantly begging” for money.

Ariela shared her experience getting a cosmetic procedure done, but some of her critics focused instead on her wealth and fame.

The New Jersey native recently shared a Reel on Instagram, documenting her teeth-whitening experience at a dental office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ariela was brave enough to video herself as she underwent the procedure and showed off the beautiful results at the end of the Reel.

The TLC star’s post was mostly met with positive feedback, hundreds of comments, and more than 3,000 Likes.

However, in the comments section, some of Ariela’s followers aimed at the 90 Day Fiance star.

Ariela Weinberg fires back at 90 Day Fiance critic accusing her of ‘constantly begging for money’

“There is something quite guache about flaunting your wealth and status,” wrote one of Ariela’s critics, adding in another comment, “She just tends to showboat alot.”

Another critic got in on the action, replying to the comment, “She’s also constantly begging for money. And, now you can hire her on TaskRabbit 😂😂”

Ariela read the comments and didn’t appreciate the criticism, so she fired back.

“@punkin712 I didn’t realize that working in exchange for money was called begging,” Ariela commented. “You learn something new every day. I’m also begging on Fiverr and Upwork etc.”

“@arieladanielle Bless your heart 😂😂,” read the response from the critic, aimed at Ariela.

Despite the criticism, one of Ariela’s supporters explained in the comment thread that she promoted the dentist’s work as a paid advertisement, likely in exchange for getting the service done for free.

What other cosmetic procedures has Ariela undergone?

Teeth whitening isn’t the first cosmetic procedure that Ariela has undergone. The blonde beauty has gotten her teeth bonded, fillers injected into her derriere, jawline contouring, Botox injections, and lip filler injections.

Ariela’s appearance has changed quite a bit since she first appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 2 of The Other Way, causing viewers to question whether she’s gone under the knife to alter her looks.

Although Ariela has admitted to her cosmetic procedures, they haven’t all been appearance-based. She revealed that she suffers from a painful medical condition in her jaw, known as TMJ, which is commonly treated with Botox.

In September 2021, Ariela explained in the comments of an Instagram post, “my smile is crooked and I have a lot of pain and can’t chew well. It’s really taken my quality of life down a lot,” and called the procedure “life-changing.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.