Ariela Weinberg reacts to Amira’s deportation on 90 Day Fiance

Ariela Weinberg shows support for Amira Lollysa. Pic credit: TLC

The latest season of 90 Day Fiance is what reality television drama dreams are made of. Season 8 saw the return of two familiar couples along with a bunch of new couples looking to marry before their K-1 visa expires.

One couple has had a particularly dramatic ride. Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa met on an international dating app. At the time, Amira explained that she didn’t feel like she “fit” into life in France being that she’s half French and half Egyptian.

She thought she found the love of her life in Andrew, however, the implementation of travel bans due to the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into their plans.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Amira hits a snag in Mexico City

During a confessional early in the season, Amira shared that she was unable to travel directly from Europe to America due to the lockdown.

However, it seemed that Andrew had come up with a grand plan, or loophole, to get Amira into the country so they could wed before their 90 days were up.

According to Amira at the time, “We will quarantine in Mexico for 14 days, and then fly to U.S.”

Unfortunately, that’s not how things went down for Amira. Instead, she was detained in Mexico City and ultimately deported back to France.

90 Day Fiance fans were less than pleased with Andrew for how he handled the situation. Many were hoping he would do more in trying to help Amira while she was detained.

Three days after being detained, Amira was released and sent back to France. And since Andrew seemingly failed to be there for Amira, fans have flooded her social media with messages of support.

But it isn’t just fans leaving loving messages for her. Other 90 Day Fiance stars have taken the time to let Amira know they’re thinking of her.

Amira finds a friend in Ariela Weinberg

With all the drama surrounding her detainment and deportation, fans have been showing Amira plenty of support.

Amira recently shared a photo to Instagram of a screenshot from her Twitter account with a message that read, “So emotional right now seeing my dad like that [sad face emojis].”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg commented on Amira’s post in support of her situation.

“[three heart emojis] Free at last! What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger…” she commented.

Amira responded, “thank you so much my dear Ariela [heart emojis] Women are so Strong!! [lip emojis].”

Although her experience is far from exciting, Amira has learned that she’s certainly not in it alone.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.