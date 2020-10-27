Ariela takes aim at editing, explains why she had Biniyam walk home with baby on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

On last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers saw the aftermath of the dramatic delivery of Ariela and Biniyam’s son Aviel.

Ariela had a c-section while under general anesthesia. The couple hadn’t expected to meet their baby that day, but at a routine checkup, Ariela was told that her amniotic fluid was low and that the baby would have to be delivered immediately.

But after the delivery, Ariela insisted that Biniyam walk home with Aviel while she took a car. Biniyam protested, but Ariela won in the end. Viewers are not happy about it.

Ariela explains herself

Ariela was heavily criticized for her decision. She felt that Aviel would be safer in his father’s arms than he would be in a car without a car seat.

However, fans thought that she was being overprotective and that Biniyam walking with a newborn would pose its own risks.

“So you really let that man walk home in the heat with a newborn 🙄🤦 what logic is that,” one viewer wrote on Ari’s Instagram page.

Ariela explained her choice directly to that critic, but she also shared a story explaining why a walk was safer for baby Avi than a drive.

“It is upsetting to me that the official 90 Day page claims that I made Biniyam walk home in hot weather…we live two blocks from the hospital with a pedestrian road. It is not hot outside,” Ariela wrote.

According to Ari, the weather in Addis is almost always comfortable at around 70 degrees.

She also explained that travel by car isn’t particularly safe in the city.

“Driving in Addis is very unsafe. On aris way home she was hit from behind. We are tired of explaining this.”

Ari has some fans

While Biniyam is generally very-well liked, Ari hasn’t enjoyed the same positive reception. Many viewers have criticized Ari, but fortunately for her, others are very sympathetic towards her.

“So happy to see you together and with your beautiful baby boy 💕” one fan wrote on Ariela’s most recent Instagram photo.

Another fan defended Ari against critics who say that she shouldn’t complain about conditions in Ethiopia.

“Americans will insult an international spouse for choosing to live in the US, turn around and insult both couple for choosing to live in another country. Let people live a happy life whenever they choose. Love and happiness always WIN💯” the viewer wrote.

Viewers can continue to follow Ari’s journey as a new mom for the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.