Ariela reveals whether she had a boy or girl — 90 Day Fiance star slipped gender by accident?

Ariela Danielle may have just accidentally shared the gender of her baby on social media.

And as you know, the internet is quick, so once you post something chances are someone took a screenshot, no matter how quickly you delete it.

That’s exactly what happened in this case and now the cat’s already out of the bag!

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie has to remain mum about certain aspects of her life since it’s playing out on the show.

So far in the season, Ariela has just arrived in her boyfriend Biniyam’s home country of Ethiopia to await the birth of their first child together.

Things have already started out rocky for the couple due to looming financial issues.

However, although the birth of their baby has not yet played out TV, Ariela has already slipped up and revealed the gender.

Did Ariela have a baby boy?

It seems the freelance writer and her Ethiopian beau have welcomed a bouncing baby boy based on a post she shared on social media.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans, she shared the gender of their child without meaning to do so.

The Instagram user asked why she decided to move to Ethiopia to live with boyfriend Biniyam.

“Because it is hard to get a visa for Biniyam. Especially in this political climate,” Ariela responded.

She added, “I didn’t want to deprive the boys of one another.”

The term “boys” was a dead giveaway since she must have been referring to Biniyam and their son.

It seemed she quickly noticed her error and the post was removed, but it was already too late.

Instagram user @reealityteavee had already gotten a screenshot of the telling post.

Ariela signed an NDA

The 28-year-old is new to the world of reality TV, so her slip up is not surprising.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast members are not allowed to share certain details of their lives due to their contract with the show.

They usually have to remain mum on certain things and keep their social media free of any clues that may give away the storyline playing out on TV.

It is not clear what their specific NDA entails but we know that breaking the contract with TLC has financial implications.

In this case there most likely won’t be any ramifications for Ariela’s post since it seemed to be an innocent mistake.

Nonetheless, we now know that Ariela and Biniyam had a baby boy, and we wish them the very best.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.