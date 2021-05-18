Ariana Grande is married — All the details on her intimate ceremony and gorgeous wedding ring

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot! All the details on her wedding ceremony and gorgeous new bling. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is married! The newbie Voice coach tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez this past weekend in an intimate ceremony attended by family and only a few close friends.

E! News reported that the couple’s wedding planning came together quickly because each was on the same page when it came to what they wanted to highlight on that day.

According to an insider, having a small ceremony was important to both of Dalton and Ariana.

“They always wanted an intimate ceremony,” the source said. “They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait.”

“They both agreed there was no point in waiting,” the insider remarked.

The ceremony was held in the backyard of Ariana’s Montecito, California, home, surrounded by hundreds of white and light pink florals reported E! News. The town of Montecito is also home to Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

All about the ceremony

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande were married in an intimate backyard ceremony at her Monetico, California home attended by family and friends. Pic credit: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana and Dalton’s families were both in attendance for their nuptials, along with a few of their friends from both sides of the family.

The couple was already in the planning stages for their nuptials, which were reportedly scheduled to take place this summer. Instead, they moved up the date.

“It was beautiful but not over the top,” said a source of the ceremony. “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

Each of their family members made a special toast to the couple during a dinner that followed the ceremony and it was a wonderful day, filled with love for the newlyweds.

Her gorgeous wedding band

E! News reported that Dalton had a lot of input into Ariana’s simple, but tasteful wedding band.

In December of 2020, the luxury real estate agent proposed to Ariana with a pearl and diamond engagement ring designed by Jack Solow. Dalton reportedly told the jeweler that pearls are “very sentimentally special” to Ariana.

Ariana shared a close-up look at her bling during a slideshow of photos that featured the couple along with a caption that read, “forever n then some.”

The couple has been together since May 2020.

Together, the jeweler and Dalton created a handmade diamond and platinum band for Ariana. “They worked with Dalton on this,” a spokesperson said to E! News of Dalton’s involvement in the process.

Ariana’s schedule will pick up substantially moving forward as she starts filming for her debut as a coach on The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

She will take her place seated in one of the show’s iconic red chairs beginning in the fall of this year.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.