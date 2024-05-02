Are Miss Debbie and Ruben the Cuban still together? The 90 Day Fiance star reveals their relationship status

With all of the drama surrounding Debbie Aguero and Ruben the Cuban’s relationship, we’ve been left wondering what happened between these two.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life introduced us to Ruben Sanchez, Miss Debbie’s eccentric and younger love interest.

The two seemed to be a good match, but Debbie’s son, Julian, had reservations about their compatibility and Ruben’s intentions.

After 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 concluded, we learned that Miss Debbie reportedly used Ruben for her 15 minutes of fame.

A source close to Ruben provided Monsters and Critics with receipts, seemingly proving that Miss Debbie is a fraud who took advantage of Ruben.

According to screenshots from a conversation between Debbie and Ruben, the 67-year-old Georgia native begged Ruben to “appear to be interested” in her to fulfill her filming obligations with Sharp Entertainment.

Debbie was hopeful that Ruben would fit the bill and convince producers that he was into her, and he did.

But since then, Ruben has set the record straight, calling out Miss Debbie for using him.

Debbie Aguero reveals she and Ruben the Cuban’s relationship status

While Ruben works to clear his name on social media, Debbie has stayed busy on Instagram herself, promoting her art and interacting with her fans and followers.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Miss Debbie wore one of her signature quirky ensembles to speak about Mental Health Awareness Month.

She fielded some questions in the comments section, one of which came from a fan who wanted to know whether she is still dating Ruben the Cuban.

A fan asks Debbie a question. Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

Debbie was succinct in her reply, writing, “That’s a hard Nope.”

Ruben says Debbie used him to capitalize on her 90 Day Fiance fame

Debbie’s response likely doesn’t shock her followers, especially after hearing Ruben’s story.

Ruben gave credence to the 90 Day Fiance insider who provided the screenshots, painting Debbie in a bad light in his recent exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics.

He’s even gone to great lengths to negate what Debbie has been spreading about his character on Instagram, calling her out as a “fraud.”

As Ruben wrote in the caption of one of his Instagram posts that took aim at Debbie, “Using Debbies own words; ‘Be careful who you trust. Not everything that shines is gold you all, just ask Miss Debbie you know. I have seen the fool’s gold.'”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.