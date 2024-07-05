Are Love Island USA Season 6 stars Connor and Cass dating? Here’s what we know

Love Island USA Season 6 has been a rollercoaster of emotions as the revolving door of cast members has continually rocked the villa.

Connor Newsum, who joined the cast as a bombshell in the first week, was recently booted off the island after Leah Kateb left him for Miguel Harichi.

Although Connor’s relationship with Leah never quite got off the ground, the recently departed cast member is opening up about what he’s been up to since leaving the show.

In a new interview with US Weekly, the former islander revealed that he’s been talking to another recently dumped cast member.

Cass Laudano was recently introduced as a bombshell, but her time in Fiji stopped dramatically when the islanders stood behind the cast member they wanted to stay on the show.

Sadly, no one stood behind Cass despite her belief that Leah should have stood up for her in her time of need. She felt that having at least one person behind her would have been better than none.

Connor and Cass have been talking

Connor revealed in an interview that he’s been talking to Cass since returning home to the U.S.

“She got out and I was like, ‘Hey, so what’s up?’ We’ve been texting and, maybe, potentially making some life plans,” he shared.

Their post-show bond isn’t surprising, considering they had some great chats while filming the steamy dating hit.

“We had a lot in common. We had a few conversations that were just really easy and we work in the same career field. … We just had a lot of similar interests, love for animals,” the 28-year-old PR specialist dished.

It’s always interesting when connections continue following the series, and we’re sure Connor and Cass will keep their fans up to speed on any new developments.

With the season finale fast approaching, there’s a chance they could be a full-fledged couple by the time the season wraps.

Things move much more slowly in the real world because life sometimes prevents people from making connections.

Things move quickly on Love Island

On the island, things move quickly because the purpose is for the islanders to test connections with different people to see who they click with.

The hit Peacock reality series amped up the tension this week with the return of Casa Amor, which has viewers waiting to find out the results of the recoupling.

Most relationships have been tested, and there’s no telling what will happen next.

Love Island USA airs Thursday-Tuesday at 9/8c on Peacock.