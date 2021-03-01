Lisa Rinna may get her own reality TV show. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is in line to be the next Kris Jenner.

E! is reportedly looking for a new family reality TV show to replace Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Lisa and her family are said to be the top pick.

“There’s already been talk about Lisa picking up the torch,” a source told OK! Magazine in their print issue. “Lisa has a proven track record as one of the most popular cast members on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], and people can’t get enough of Amelia and Delilah these days.”

“E! execs are dreading the day the [Kar-Jenners] go off the air, but Lisa’s family could be the answer to their prayers,” the source explained.

Why E! wants a reality show with Lisa and her family

Lisa is seasoned as far as reality TV experience goes. She has been on RHOBH for five seasons, going on six.

Lisa has been known to be a pot-stirrer on the show and usually ends up at the center of drama. Lisa knows how to give producers the chaos they’re looking for.

Additionally all of her family members have been in the limelight before. Her husband Harry Hamlin is a renowned Hollywood actor best known for his role in Clash of the Titans.

Prior to joining RHOBH, Lisa and Harry had their own reality TV series called Harry Loves Lisa. The series aired on TV Land and only lasted for one season.

Her daughters, 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin and 22-year-old Delilah Hamlin are professional models. Amelia specifically has been capturing the media’s attention lately.

Scott Disick may be returning to reality TV

Another common link that the Kardashians and Lisa’s family have is Scott Disick, 37.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian dated on and off for nine years while KUWTK was filming. The two have three children together. Scott was often the sarcastic voice on the show, always there to point out the over-the-top nature of the Kardashians.

Scott is now dating Lisa’s daughter, Amelia. Scott and Amelia have recently confirmed their relationship after months of media speculation.

The two have been spotted going on dates since October 2020. The two initially said they were just having fun and weren’t looking for anything serious.

Lisa and Harry even claimed it was just a phase. However, the two went Instagram official on Valentine’s weekend and appear to still be going strong.

Their relationship has been deemed controversial by some due to their 18-year age gap and Amelia being so young.

It looks like Scott may be returning to reality TV if a show starring Lisa’s family gets picked up.

For now, viewers can keep up with Lisa on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.