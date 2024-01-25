Are Katina and Olajuwon back together? MAFS stars post similar vacation photos after cheating drama

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson kept us in the dark about their reconciliation after their divorce, but are they doing it again?

The Married at First Sight stars recently had a messy cheating drama on social media and swore that they were done with each other for good.

However, their social media posts might have just given us clues that they’ve reconciled for the millionth time.

We noticed that both Olajuwon and Katina are somewhere in the Caribbean. However, they posted photos days apart, and the locations are eerily similar.

Monsters and Critics reported on the Season 14 couple earlier this month when Katina put Olajuwon and his alleged mistress on blast.

Meanwhile, everyone thought these two had long since parted ways since they filed for divorce in 2021.

As it turns out, they reunited after the divorce and had an open relationship that was kept secret from the public until Olajuwon clapped back at Katina’s cheating claims and spilled the beans.

After the messy scandal was aired on social media, the duo claimed they were officially done with each other, but are they?

MAFS star Katina Goode goes on an Aruban vacation but is Olajuwon Dickerson with her?

The MAFS exes haven’t said anything about each other since they aired out their messy love triangle a few weeks ago.

Katina recently posted a few vacation snaps from Aruba, which showed the stunning white sand beach, while in another snap, we saw the 32-year-old sitting by the bar.

The third slide was a video taken at the beach and showed boats in the background, beachgoers frolicking in the water, and beige beach chairs on the sand.

We assumed Katina was on a tropical getaway to heal from her breakup, that is – until Olajuwon posted similar vacation photos a few days later.

Olajuwon Dickerson shares getaway snaps suspiciously similar to Katina’s

Olajuwon shared his vacation snaps a few days after Katina, but we noticed similarities in the images.

The Instagram post was captioned, “Let go and let the universe do its thing 🗺,”

Olajuwon Dickerson shares snaps from his vacation. Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

The snap showed a closeup of Olajuwon’s feet and a view of the ocean in the background, but the first thing we noticed was the white and beige vacation chairs, similar to the ones in Katina’s video.

The photo also showed several boats in the distance – similar to the ones in Katina’s post. Another similarity we noticed was that both snaps had the same white rope and balls used to section off the beach.

The images might prove that Katina and Olajuwon have reconciled and are on a romantic vacation together, but feel free to view the snaps and share your thoughts below.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.