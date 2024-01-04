Katina Goode blasts husband Olajuwon as ‘sick’ and claims he had another woman ‘for years’

Katina Goode is coming in hot for the new year as she just put her husband, Olajuwon Dickerson, on blast along with his alleged mistress.

The Married at First Sight star accused him of cheating on her with a woman who he knew before he appeared on the show.

Katina called her husband “sick” in the series of posts shared online and claimed that he has been playing stepdad to the woman’s child for years.

This might surprise MAFS fans who assumed the couple had long since parted ways after their tumultuous time on Season 14.

While they opted to stay together on Decision Day, Monsters and Critics reported in September of 2022 that they had split.

Olajuwon and Katina posted a joint statement on Instagram and noted that after one year of marriage, “we have decided to part ways.”

It appears the pair quietly reconciled but kept their relationship off social media.

However, a few days ago, Katina proved that they were still together when she posted her roundup of 2023 images, which included a PDA snap of her and Olajuwon at the pool.

Katina Goode accuses her husband, Olajuwon Dickerson, of cheating and calls him ‘sick’

Katina recently found out that Olajuwon was cheating on her with another woman, and she just put them on blast.

The 32-year-old shared a photo of the woman and wrote, “Y’all meet @od_fitness101 shorty for years. Sis been holding him down since before the show. Wish the couple all the love.”

In the second post, Katina referenced her and Olajuwon’s dating app argument in Season 14.

“He talked about me having a dating app but was playing stepfather behind scenes to her daughter 🤢 sick,” said Katina.

In another post, Katina told her husband, “Next woman you get with, act accordingly.”

She also had a message for the alleged side chick, adding, “Victoria pena, have fun being this man’s last pick for the rest of your life.”

MAFS viewers were excited to find out that the couple was still together

Katina recently posted images of her 2023 “Year end recap,” and people were pleasantly surprised to see her and Olajuwon in the slide.

“Waaaaaaiiiiiittttt A MINUTE!!!! Yall back together?????? 😮Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh YES YES YES YES!!!” wrote one commenter.

“I was wondering if y’all were still together. Love to see it! 😍 ,” said someone else.

Someone else said, “I’m loving the pictures with you two!! I’m here for the success not the gossip!!”

Another added, “love to see yall together one of my favorite couples just to cute 😍.”

After all the excitement about their reconciliation, MAFS fans got quite the surprise when Katina outed Olajuwon a few days later for being a chater.

Katina tagged her husband in the posts, but he has not responded to the claims so far.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.