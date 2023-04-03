Are Jen and Rishi from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way still together?

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh’s beginning on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way can be compared to another couple from the same show — Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who were a part of the cast for the first three seasons.

Now, with Season 4 in full swing, viewers are starting to get invested in these new couples and want to know if they’re still together after filming is over.

Sometimes, answering that question can be tough and the 90 Day Fiance cast isn’t supposed to give away any secrets that could spoil the rest of the season but they aren’t always careful in what they say or post, giving us clues as to whether or not their relationship stood the test of time — and a camera crew.

When it comes to Jen and Rishi, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are curious due to the rough start to their relationship, as keeping secrets seems to always lead to headaches and in many cases, breakups.

In Rishi’s case, he’s keeping a huge secret from his family, and that would be his entire relationship with Jen. They think the pair are just friends and family is even still working to find him a wife.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Unbeknownst to them, Rishi and Jen are engaged already and she’s not too happy after finding out that Rishi’s family has been trying to find him a mate. She thinks he should come clean immediately and tell them what’s going on but so far, she’s kept the secret with him as even more skeletons come crashing out of his closet.

On top of keeping his relationship a secret, we learned this week in Episode 9 that Rishi is also sending shirtless photos of himself to other women, yet another red flag that Jen sees but doesn’t seem to have a strong reaction to, and now, we all want to know if this couple is still together or if they broke up.

The answer to whether or not Jen and Rishi are still together may be answered in the comments section of one of Jen’s recent video shares.

She has been looking for fans recently and posted about it on Instagram, where she still only has 7,286 followers. She admitted that she thought anything under 10,000 for a reality star is just too low and asked her followers how she could go about getting more fans.

And while that was a fun little watch, it was her comment section giving us a big clue about what is happening with Rishi, as he popped up with a message for Jen about their relationship.

Rishi may have given away his relationship status with this comment. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

“I missed this lovely session but I love these all the comments…” Rishi wrote. “People understand us and love us thank you all the lovely people for your love and support.. love form india 🇮🇳 and love you babe @jenboecher you made my day I open my eyes and I found you here” followed by a red heart emoji.

Right now, Jen is in New York City, presumably for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, so it makes sense that Rishi would be keeping up with Jen through Instagram and watching all her videos if he’s waiting back home for her return.

Jen Boecher explains what is up with her eyes

Jen Boecher touched on another common question 90 Day Fiance fans have asked her in the same video Rishi commented on and she’s gone into more detail previously and in response to inquisitive viewers in her comments.

She made it clear that she doesn’t use drugs despite “looking high all the time” and told her followers that it’s because of a health condition called Ptosis, which causes the upper eyelid to droop.

Jen has been pretty open about the condition, which isn’t that serious but can cause vision issues if it becomes too severe.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.