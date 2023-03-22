90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jen Boecher explains why she looks ‘high all the time’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Jen Boecher is setting the record straight about her appearance.

Jen and her love interest, Rishi Singh, were one of the couples to join Season 4 of The Other Way.

Jen, a native of Oklahoma, met and fell in love with Rishi, a native of India, and their story is currently playing out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Apparently, 90 Day Fiance viewers have been curious about Jen’s appearance, and some of them have accused her of being “high” because of the appearance of her eyes.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Jen addressed the rumors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Speaking of the recent memes circulating about her on social media, Jen laughed, “A lot of them have to do with my eyes. People are like, ‘Oh, she’s high all the time.'”

Jen Boecher tells 90 Day Fiance fans a medical condition causes her to look ‘high all the time’

Jen clarified, “I’m not high all the time. I have a medical condition with my eyes.” The TLC star thanked her fans for all of the love and told them she wouldn’t get into explaining her condition during the video.

However, in the comments section, Jen responded to one of her followers and put a name to her diagnosis.

Jen told her followers that she has a condition known as ptosis. Pic credit: @jen_90day/Instagram

Jen’s fan wrote, “I kept thinking you look so familiar. Then I realized you look like my college art instructor, because of the eyes. Never realized it was a condition.”

In response, Jen commented, “@freetheburden Ptosis- you can Google it 👍.”

What is ptosis?

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, ptosis is “when the upper eyelid droops over the eye. The eyelid may droop just a little, or so much that it covers the pupil (the black dot at the center of your eye that lets light in). Ptosis can limit or even completely block normal vision.”

Patients with ptosis can be born with it, or it can be caused by conditions such as the levator muscle stretching or separating from the eyelid, aging, eye injury, nerve damage, as a complication following eye surgery, disease, or tumors.

The condition is treatable, either with prescription eye drops or surgery.

Are The Other Way couple Jen and Rishi living together in India?

Aside from the attention she’s garnered concerning her eyes, 90 Day Fiance viewers have also wondered about Jen and Rishi’s current relationship status.

Currently, on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers are watching as Jen learned that her visa is single-entry only. This means she’ll have to leave India periodically over the next four months unless she marries Rishi.

However, Rishi’s family still doesn’t know he is engaged to Jen, and they’re trying to arrange a marriage for him. In addition, Jen has gotten cold feet about tying the knot with Rishi, putting their wedding plans on hold for now.

Judging by Jen and Rishi’s Instagram activity, though, it appears the couple has worked through their issues. Many of their photos have been taken in Jaipur, India, indicating that Jen has also worked around her issues with her visa.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.