Jen Boecher from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is ‘looking for fans’

Jen Boecher has plenty of people talking about her as she continues to make waves on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but she’s perplexed as to that isn’t translating over to followers on social media.

After all, her storyline with Rishi Singh has been a hot topic among 90 Day Fiance fans, and the part that really must sting — he has more than four times as many Instagram followers as Jen does, with over 28,000 hitting that follow button compared to Jen’s 7,183.

And it’s not like Jen’s story isn’t compelling. She met Rishi in India in a hotel lobby while he was there for a modeling gig. It didn’t take Jen long to fall for the Indian model and personal trainer, with the pair quickly getting engaged.

The hitch is that their engagement is still a secret, and Rishi’s parents are diligently trying to find him a bride, not knowing that he has already found one.

Perhaps that’s why Jen is so concerned about her lack of followers. After all, her story with Rishi sounds very much like Jenny Slatton’s storyline with Sumit Singh (who is not related to Rishi Singh), and Jenny currently has more than 351,000 followers on Instagram after sharing their story on three seasons of The Other Way and one season of Happily Ever After?.

Jen Boecher asks her 90 Day Fiance fans for help

Jen Boecher shared a video where she spoke to her 90 Day Fiance fans while in New York City, presumably to film the Tell All for the show, though she didn’t confirm fans’ speculation on that.

In the video, Jen appealed to her fans to help her out, explaining that she’s a little bit confused about why she hasn’t generated more buzz on social media after appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

“I would like to give a shout out to all my fans out there… not like I have a ton of fans,” Jen said as she started her video. “In fact, I am looking for fans. I would like to get some… if you guys have any suggestions on how I can get more followers on Instagram, that would be very helpful.

“I feel like under 10,000 is kind of sad for being on a show,” Jen continued.

Jen Boecher tells 90 Day Fiance fans why she looks ‘high all the time’

Despite not having many followers on Instagram, Jen has managed to get 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers chatting while the show plays out on TLC.

One of the most popular questions about Jen has to do with her eyes, as viewers have noticed something is going on with them and have even commented that the newest reality star looks “high all the time.”

After hearing the feedback, Jen decided to offer up an explanation as to why her eyes look that way, and it turns out that it’s nothing nefarious.

“I’m not high all the time. I have a medical condition with my eyes,” Jen explained in a prior video, and she touched on it again in the one above. The condition that Jen deals with is called ptosis, which she told her followers to Google, and naturally, we did.

It turns out that ptosis, the drooping of the upper eyelid, isn’t a serious condition, but it can cause trouble with vision and is treatable. In this new video above, Jen explained that it’s not because she’s “high all the time,” and she denied doing drugs, explaining that she can’t because she gets drug tested often for work.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.