Are Hannah Brown and Demi Burnett still friends after The Bachelorette?

Hannah Brown may best be known for her role as The Bachelorette in 2019, but she was first introduced to the world on The Bachelor that same year.

Colton Underwood was The Bachelor at the time, and during her time on the show, Hannah forged some strong friendships.

One of those friendships was with Demi Burnett, but fans now appear to believe that Hannah and Demi’s relationship has deteriorated.

They both competed on Colton’s season and Demi went on to appear on Bachelor In Paradise, where she made history as half of the first same-sex couple to get engaged on the show.

There hasn’t been any public feuding between Hannah and Demi, but nevertheless, the rumors won’t seem to go away.

Hannah Brown and Demi Burnett remain friends despite not posting together

The Instagram account @bachelorteadaily shared a post this weekend revealing that Hannah and Demi are indeed friends. Just because they aren’t posting photos together doesn’t mean they aren’t friends- many friends have been separated due to the pandemic, and that may be the case for Hannah and Demi.

“A lot of people still ask if @HannahBrown and @Demi_not_lovato are still friends bcs they never post together anymore, but yes they are,” a caption read on @bachelorteadaily’s Instagram account.

“Demi has already addressed this just bcs they don’t post together doesn’t mean they aren’t friends. They still have that bond, she was just with them a few weeks ago.”

The caption was shared on a video, where Hannah and her Bachelor friend Heather Martin reminisce about their favorite Bachelor memory, which just so happens to include Demi. All three women competed on Colton’s season of The Bachelor.

This post was later deleted from @bachelorteadaily’s Instagram account.

Many former Bachelor contestants have been following the guidelines of staying in quarantine and keeping within social bubbles, meaning that they are unable to hang out and be close.

Hannah Brown is moving on from The Bachelorette franchise

However, it does appear that Hannah is moving on from The Bachelorette franchise. After appearing on two seasons of The Bachelor (she crashed Peter Weber’s season) plus her own season of The Bachelorette, she seems ready to move on and focus on other things.

Hannah recently revealed that she’s starting a new chapter of her life and she moved into a new apartment. She has also teased that she may be focusing on dancing after winning Dancing With The Stars.

As for other Bachelor friendships, Hannah and Heather recently hung out and had a dance party. These two have spent lots of time together in quarantine. It’s possible that Heather is helping Hannah move on from Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette, and her other failed relationships.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.