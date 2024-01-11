Are Frannie Marin and Matthew Blankinship from Survivor 44 still together?

Frannie Marin and Matthew Blankinship met as Survivor 44 castaways.

The pair started on the same tribe (Soka) and quickly developed a keen friendship.

Survivor fans noticed the bond right away. But so did other Survivor 44 cast members.

Matt got taken out on Day 14. He then became the first jury member of the season.

Survivor fans debated about that episode because Frannie had a chance to throw part of an Immunity Challenge — possibly to save Matt.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Frannie got eliminated five days after Matt, making her the ninth person voted out and the fourth member of the jury.

Matt and Frannie both voted for Yam Yam Arocho to win Survivor 44. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt was the runner-up, and Carolyn Wiger finished third.

A Survivor showmance turns into a relationship in the real world

Survivor 44 was filmed in June 2022. That’s when Frannie and Matt met, and they were still together when the season debuted in Spring 2023.

While doing their elimination interviews (after getting voted out on episodes), some heavy hints surfaced that the couple was still together.

Following the Survivor 44 season finale, the couple celebrated their first anniversary in June 2023.

Are Frannie Marin and Matt Blankinship from Survivor 44 still together?

“Matt and I rang in the New Year last night at home with tea and a game of bananagrams and I genuinely couldn’t have asked for anything better,” reads a new post from Frannie on January 1.

Below is that new Instagram post, which includes a video of what Frannie and Matt have been up to this past year.

The Survivor showmance is still together. And clearly, their fans love it.

Frannie and Matt also recently took a trip to New Orleans.

The Survivor couple traveled down in December and posted many photos with fans, friends, and on their own.

“NOLA NOLA glad to know ya!!! Had SO MUCH FUN LAST WEEK,” Frannie posted at the time.

Frannie and Matt hit the Minnesota State Fair this past September with a few additional Survivor alums.

Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett joined them for some fun.

Frannie also shared some fun anniversary pictures once Survivor 44 ended.

“I’m not wild about anniversaries, but I am wild about these pictures that I was too nervous to post while season 44 was airing, so here’s to one beautiful year with this joyful, patient, loving man 💛,” Frannie opined.

What’s next for Matt and Frannie? Their fans might love watching them compete on a season of The Amazing Race. Hopefully, CBS will give them a call.

More news from Survivor

Survivor winner Boston Rob is on a new show. NBC is rolling out a spin-off of Deal or No Deal that takes place on an island, and Rob Mariano is a cast member.

A Jeopardy! champion also recently revealed their brother was on Survivor. It was an interesting anecdote from a big winner.

Survivor returns on February 28 on CBS.