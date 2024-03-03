Deal or No Deal Island features Survivor winner Rob Mariano.

He is back on an island trying to win another big cash prize, but it has also led to some questions from reality TV fans.

Many fans have been asking whether or not Boston Rob and Amber Brkich are still together.

CBS introduced Amber on Survivor: The Australian Outback. Amber finished in sixth place on the second season of the reality competition show. Tina Wesson was the Sole Survivor that year.

Rob was introduced on Survivor: Marquesas. Rob finished in 10th place on the fourth season of the show. Vecepia Towery became the Sole Survivor of his season.

Rob and Amber weren’t yet a couple, but that would all change later.

Survivor: All-Stars leads to Rob and Amber’s relationship

Season 8 invited many fan-favorites from the game to play in the first Survivor: All-Stars.

The themed season was filmed in Pearl Islands, Panama, with 16 famous faces competing for the $1 million. As fate would have it, Amber and Jenna Lewis replaced women who turned down their invites: Elisabeth Filarski Hasselbeck from The Australian Outback and Colleen Haskell from Season 1.

The duo competed against each other but ended up also falling in love. Amber and Rob were formidable at Survivor, making it to the end together.

Amber was named the Survivor 8 winner over Rob in a 4-3 jury vote.

But don’t feel bad for Boston Rob, he returned a few years later to win Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22).

Are Boston Rob and Amber from Survivor still together?

Boston Rob and Amber married in a television special called Rob and Amber Get Married in 2005. The couple would later compete twice on The Amazing Race.

The royal couple from reality television finally became parents in 2009. Now, they have four kids. Their names are Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina.

Boston Rob and Amber are still happily married, and even returned as a couple to play on Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40).

The couple frequently shares family photos on social media and vacations almost as often.

