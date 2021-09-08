Anny and Robert from 90 Day Fiance welcome second child

Anny and Robert welcomed their second child on Tuesday. Pic credit: TLC

Anny Francisco and Robert Springs from 90 Day Fiance have welcomed their second child together late Tuesday night.

The reality TV couple is overjoyed with their newest family member’s safe arrival and look forward to sharing updates soon.

The couple now has a bouncing baby boy to add to their brood. Robert posted on Instagram, letting fans in on their exciting news, writing, “Much love and respect to my wife, who’s the true warrior.”

Anny gave birth to a son

Robert ended his shout-out by saying, “Gave birth to our baby boy.”

The newborn came into the world weighing 9lbs and 3ozs. The little man also was quite tall, measuring in at 21 inches.

Robert and Anny welcomed their first child together, Brenda Aaliyah, back in July 2020. The 13-month-old is now a big sister.

Robert is a proud father, again

As 90 Day Fiance fans will remember, Robert is a father to five other children from four past relationships. Robert’s youngest son, Bryson, lives with him and Anny full-time.

In April, Robert and Anny shared their baby reveal, complete with balloons and ultrasound photos.

The proud parents then revealed the gender of their baby on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, complete with Bryson guessing the correct sex.

Anny and Robert were first introduced to TLC viewers in 2019 on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. The Winter Park, Florida native, made an impulse decision to book a cruise with a 24-hour layover in the Dominican Republic.

Robert fell for Anny at first sight and proposed to her after only knowing her for eight hours.

The 90 Day Fiance couple had their fair share of issues as Anny was promised a comfortable life and was let down in the beginning by Robert after he revealed he lived life on a budget.

Robert and Anny’s family is complete

Luckily the duo turned their relationship around, and Anny stepped up to become a wonderful stepmother to Bryson.

90 Day Fiance viewers will be waiting on bated breath for the first pictures of the newborn and look forward to seeing what the couple has chosen as the baby’s name.

Anny’s American dream is coming true

Anny has always wanted to become a mother, and it seems she is able to realize her dreams now with their second perfect addition to the family. Congratulations to the happy couple!

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.