Are Anny and Robert having a boy or a girl? 90 Day Fiance couple shares gender reveal

Robert and Anny reveal whether they’re having a boy or girl. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Anny Francisco and Robert Springs revealed the gender of their baby.

Ever since they announced that Anny was pregnant with their second child at the end of April, fans have been speculating about whether the baby will be a girl or boy.

Anny shared the big news during an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life Pillow Talk. As she and Robert sat on their bed, Robert shot off a confetti cannon that burst with blue confetti.

Anny also cut into a cake that was blue on the inside.

“It’s a boy,” Anny revealed. “How cute! It’s a boy.”

They both seemed to be excited by the news.

Anny knew her baby was a boy before the reveal

Anny and Robert announced that Anny was pregnant in a video for TLCMe.

In the video, Anny and Robert sat on their bed as they do for filming Pillow Talk.

“We’re gonna have another baby!” she exclaimed as she showed off her sonogram. “I am so excited for my second baby, my love.”

Anny admitted that she panicked a bit at first when she found out she was pregnant.

“I was a little concerned,” she admitted. “‘Oh my God, two baby, how I gonna do?’ I am alone here in America with no family. But it’s my baby and I’m so excited.”

Also, she predicted at that time that she was having a boy because of how the pregnancy felt and how it contrasted with when she was pregnant with her baby girl Brenda.

“I think it’s a boy because I feel different with the pregnancy,” she stated. “The stomach’s getting big so fast. My belly with a baby girl was slow.”

It turns out mother knows best!

Robert is excited for another child

Robert has gained a reputation for being a serial baby daddy. It even became a point of conflict on 90 Day Fiance when Anny learned that he had five kids with four different women.

However, it is something they’ve been able to work through and now embrace having a blended family.

Despite all the kids he has, Robert is still eager to have another one. At the top of the video, Robert stated that their announcement was “great news.”

He even joked about the process being one of the perks of quarantine.

“That’s the quarantine, baby!” He exclaimed. “That’s what happens when you stay in the house. Every day is the weekend.”

Robert’s 5-year-old son Bryson lives with them. Additionally, they share baby Brenda together.

Robert even expressed that Bryson wanted another sibling and even subconsciously predicted Anny’s pregnancy.

Robert said, “It’s like a gift from above. It just happened, but Bryson was playing some baby game on his phone and then he asked for a baby.”

It seems that both parents are excited for the baby boy that’s coming into their lives.

