Anna Shay on Bling Empire: Here’s what we know about her age, net worth, father, and more

Bling Empire’s Anna Shay definitely doesn’t spare a dime when it comes to her lavish jewelry collection. Pic credit: Netflix

Bring in the crazy rich Asians, except this isn’t a movie for Bling Empire‘s break-out star Anna Shay, this is the lavish life the heiress really lives. From jetting her friends off to Paris to Rolex party favors, the heiress is generous with the chosen few allowed in her small circle.

The Netflix docu-series takes viewers into the extravagant lives of the stunning and super-wealthy Asians of Los Angeles.

Described as ‘reclusive’, who is this mysterious, very particular half Japanese and half Russian woman?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is Anna Shay’s father?

You don’t want to mess with Anna as her opulent wealth comes from the sale of tanks and weapons. In a recent interview with Town & Country, she opens up about her billionaire arms dealer’s father.

“Basically he was a businessman,” she simply explains about her late father. However, fellow co-star Kane Lim laid it out clearer on the show and said, “Her money comes from weapons. Her father sells bombs, guns, defense technology. And it’s worth like a few billion.”

Her father, Edward Shay, was the founder of the leading global defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers. Her father’s hefty client list included the Department of Defense and the Armed services.

Her childhood full of state dinners and military training definitely shaped the person she is today. Unlike the early memories of most, she recalls stories of her parents having to travel on separate planes for “safety reasons”.

What is Anna Shay’s net worth?

While her family made their fortune on weapons, Kane Lim’s comment wasn’t completely true. Back in 2006, Anna and her brother sold off the family business for 1.2 billion in an all-cash deal.

This would make Ms. Anna Shay worth about a whopping $600 million.

The heiress took a step back to raise her son Kenny, but after 10 years, she’s back to steal the spotlight.

This season on Bling Empire, Anna Shay makes her way back to her Los Angeles mansion to go head to head with the current queen of Beverly Hills – Christine Chiu.

While some would call Anna Shay mysterious, Christine admitted she’d rather use the word mischievous.

The socialite recently celebrated her 60th birthday on New Years Eve.

Season 1 of Bling Empire is currently available on Netflix.