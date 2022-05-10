Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski get dressed up for Kentucky Derby

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski dress to the nines for Derby Day. Pic credit: ABC

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski were some of the Bachelor Nation stars in attendance at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Anna and Chris showed off their killer sense of style in Derby-appropriate attire.

Here’s what the fashionable Bachelor Nation couple wore.

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski look affectionate and stylish at Kentucky Derby

Anna Redman took to her Instagram stories to share posh photos from her Derby Day with her boyfriend, Chris Bukowski.

In a sleek black and white photo, Anna rested against Chris while wearing a decorative Kentucky Derby-appropriate hat and low-cut dress with sunglasses. Chris placed his arm around Anna while checking his phone in a suit.

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Showing off their outfits in color, Anna and Chris smiled for a selfie as Anna showed off her pearly whites in her white hat with netting and embellishments. Anna wore a pale green jacket and delicate jewelry along with the hat.

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Chris Bukowski took to his Instagram stories and gave friends and followers a full-body view of his and Anna’s outfits.

Chris looked dapper in a tailored plaid suit with a white collared undershirt, belt, and brown dress shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anna posed, sandwiched between Chris and a mascot while wearing her hat and a pale floral maxi dress.

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski are among the many Bachelor Nation stars that ‘hard launched’

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski shocked fans’ when they announced they were dating.

Anna declared the announcement a “hard launch” as the two seemingly hadn’t teased their relationship before making the big public reveal.

Hard launches have been a popular trend among Bachelor Nation stars as of late, with several more following suit.

Recently, The Bachelor Season 24 star Mykenna Dorn hard launched the reveal of her boyfriend, Lynden Enger.

While Mykenna had declared that she was in a relationship prior, she had held off on revealing her significant other’s identity because of Lynden’s hesitancy to be a public figure. However, Lynden appears to have been ready to go public as Mykenna shared photos revealing his identity.

The Bachelor Season 24 finalist Madison Prewett hard launched by sharing photos and a gushy caption about her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt.

Ivan Hall hopped on the trend and announced his girlfriend in a video advertisement.

Time will tell which Bachelor Nation star shocks fans with their new romantic relationship next.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.