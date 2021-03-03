Anna Duggar shares birthday message for Josh Duggar, ‘I love being by your side’

Anna Duggar celebrated Josh’s birthday with a shoutout. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar took to social media to wish her husband, Josh Duggar a happy birthday.

The couple has been through a lot over the last several years, and it appears their marriage has really bounced back.

In fact, there was even recent speculation that Anna and Josh could be expecting their seventh child. Currently, they have six little ones, with Maryella, the baby of the bunch, celebrating her first birthday back in November.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Josh Duggar’s birthday shoutout

On Instagram, Anna Duggar shared one of the family photos she and Josh had done. It features all of them, looking happy while all dressed up.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Joshua! I love being by your side — looking forward to what the next 33 years have in store for us![white heart emoji]”

It is clear that Anna is happy with Josh now, and that the events of the past have been worked through. She doesn’t post often about her husband or share photos of him, but when she does, there is always praise in it from her.

Read More Jill Duggar confirms rift with Duggar family, addresses Counting On return

And, since she shared this post, the official Duggar family account has reshared it on their Instagram story, adding they love Joshua as well.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

What did Josh Duggar do to Anna Duggar?

Nearly six years ago, Josh Duggar was involved in back-to-back scandals. The first dealt with some inappropriate touching of his sisters and a family friend nearly a decade prior. It was reported to the police, and someone leaked the information to the press.

That wasn’t what did Anna Duggar in, though. She was aware of what happened with Josh and his sisters before she married him. It was likely embarrassing, but it wasn’t what hurt the young mom and wife.

Just a few months after that news broke, it was revealed that Josh Duggar’s name was associated with the Ashley Madison scandal. That was the biggest blow to Anna. Following that news, he was sent to Rockford, Illinois for a rehab program.

At one point, there was speculation that Anna Duggar may have left Josh, but she leaned on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and ultimately chose to continue with her marriage. Since then, they have welcomed two more children. Meredith Duggar was born in the midst of the scandals, leaving Anna with three kids and a newborn to look after.

Now, Anna Duggar is excited to spend the rest of her life with Josh Duggar, as they celebrate one more trip around the sun for him.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.