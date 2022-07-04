Anna Duggar looks happy as she celebrates sister’s birthday

Anna Duggar popped up to celebrate her sister’s birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar resurfaced on social media with a selfie.

It’s been over a year since Anna shared anything on social media featuring her face. The last post was April 23, 2021, when she announced she and Josh Duggar were expecting their seventh child.

The reality TV star shared that she was celebrating turning 34 by road-tripping to see her bestie, and it looks like she has been spending time with her sister, Priscilla Waller.

Anna Duggar poses with Priscilla Waller

Anna Duggar’s announcement about celebrating her birthday coincided with Josh Duggar’s move to Seagoville, the federal prison where he will serve his 12.5-year sentence.

It was assumed that she would see her husband, whom she hadn’t seen since December 2021. She spent a lot of time with him as he awaited trial, and when he was found guilty, Josh immediately went back into custody.

That doesn’t appear to be the case, though. Anna has been spending time with her big sister, Priscilla Waller. She has been down in Texas with her children as they attend VBS (Vacation Bible School) at the Wallers’ church.

Priscilla celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and Anna Duggar shared a recent selfie of the two while wishing her sister a happy birthday. This is the most recent photo she has shared of herself.

Pic credit: @annaduggar/Instagram

What’s next for Anna Duggar?

Priscilla Waller lives in Big Sandy, Texas, so Anna Duggar isn’t far from where Josh Duggar was moved.

If she hasn’t already, Anna will likely see Josh before she heads back to Arkansas. Seagoville has specific rules that must be followed, and visitation is allotted in slots. Prisoners get four hours a month, so if she intends to use her time, she will likely stay with Priscilla.

There have been rumblings that Anna may consider moving to Texas with her sister and brother-in-law to be closer to her husband and make visits more feasible.

Anna has done an excellent job at remaining out of the public eye as she deals with the mess her husband left for her and the children. She was spotted leaving the sentencing hearing alone and was protected by Josh’s legal team.

She did share a post about there being more to the story following Josh’s conviction, but since then, Anna has solely stuck to using her Instagram stories because they disappear in 24 hours.

Anna Duggar spends time with her bestie and big sister, Priscilla, while in Texas with her children. It’s unclear when she will return to Arkansas.