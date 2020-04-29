Angie Douthit’s GoFundMe? Mackenzie McKee asked Teen Mom fans for help days before her mom died

Mackenzie McKee has been open about the battle her mom was facing. Angie Douthit was filming Teen Mom OG with her daughter and sharing her journey as she fought cancer.
Tonight’s show focused on the final time spent between the mom and daughter. Angie confided in Mackenzie that she was worried about leaving her husband with a house payment while the two shared a meal.
Teen Mom OG star reaches out to fans for help
Last year, Mackenzie McKee reached out to her fans for help. They had been attempting to raise money for Angie Douthit in the final months of her life. With everything she was battling and the cancer spreading, her main concerns were all about her family.
There was no GoFundMe put together, but there was a Paypal address set up with an email where fans could donate money. Angie Douthit shared her zest for life, even in the most trying times. People came together to race for her virtually, raising money so that she didn’t have to worry about the family she would be leaving behind.
Brad Douthit was adamant about not having a GoFundMe account. He wasn’t going to ask for help and believed that things would work out. Mackenzie McKee worked hard to raise the funds so that Angie Douthit would know that the house would be paid for, and they could keep the house they have lived in for decades.
2 Corinthians 9:7-8 “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” When writing about Angie, I tend to always lean towards what a giver she was. I have so many stories of how she would give and give and give. She was a PERFECT example of being a cheerful giver. Anytime she would barely make bills, I would remember her saying, “because of my tithings, I have enough to own a beautiful mansion in heaven.” She didn’t care much about what she owned here on earth, she wanted to give to others because she knows her ending reward would be amazing and she was pleasing God. I am sharing a video of the last days of her life where God blesses her abundantly just like he promises he would. Her house has hosted more church gatherings than I can count. It was the house where you didn’t knock, you walked in and her shoulder was there to cry on. No matter who you were, you were welcomed in her home. Her and my dad grew a family and made millions of special memories in that house. All she was worried about when getting sick was leaving my dad with a house payment. Other than her medical bills, that was their only debt. I simply set up a PayPal and asked people to donate whatever it was they felt like donating. And I know it was because she touched so many lives and always gave the shirt off her back, that everyone came together and not only helped pay their house off, but take care of some medical bills. Thank you everyone who chose to be a cheerful giver. She left earth with those giving back and her reward was good. Are you stingy with the things you own or your money? Are you scared to tithe because you are on a tight income? God wants us to give and trust in Him that He will take care of us. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #ultimatehealing – Mackenzie Mckee, daughter of Angie Douthit @mackenziemckee
Angie Douthit loses her battle
On December 9, 2019, Angie Douthit lost her battle to cancer. She put up a fight for over two years with the disease spreading to her lungs, liver, bones, and brain. Angie talked a lot about her journey while filming Teen Mom OG, and she remained active on social media until the very end.
Some of tonight’s episode focused on saying goodbye to the mom who has been a part of the franchise since Mackenzie was on 16 and Pregnant.
As Angie Douthit’s family and friends gathered to say goodbye to her and say a prayer, the were so many people who had their lives touched by this woman.
After she passed, the announcement read that she had finished her race. Angie was a woman of God and made sure to live each day thankful for the time she has been given and praising the Lord for all she had has.
