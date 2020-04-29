Angie Douthit’s GoFundMe? Mackenzie McKee asked Teen Mom fans for help days before her mom died

Mackenzie McKee has been open about the battle her mom was facing. Angie Douthit was filming Teen Mom OG with her daughter and sharing her journey as she fought cancer.

Tonight’s show focused on the final time spent between the mom and daughter. Angie confided in Mackenzie that she was worried about leaving her husband with a house payment while the two shared a meal.

Teen Mom OG star reaches out to fans for help

Last year, Mackenzie McKee reached out to her fans for help. They had been attempting to raise money for Angie Douthit in the final months of her life. With everything she was battling and the cancer spreading, her main concerns were all about her family.

There was no GoFundMe put together, but there was a Paypal address set up with an email where fans could donate money. Angie Douthit shared her zest for life, even in the most trying times. People came together to race for her virtually, raising money so that she didn’t have to worry about the family she would be leaving behind.

Brad Douthit was adamant about not having a GoFundMe account. He wasn’t going to ask for help and believed that things would work out. Mackenzie McKee worked hard to raise the funds so that Angie Douthit would know that the house would be paid for, and they could keep the house they have lived in for decades.

Angie Douthit loses her battle

On December 9, 2019, Angie Douthit lost her battle to cancer. She put up a fight for over two years with the disease spreading to her lungs, liver, bones, and brain. Angie talked a lot about her journey while filming Teen Mom OG, and she remained active on social media until the very end.

Some of tonight’s episode focused on saying goodbye to the mom who has been a part of the franchise since Mackenzie was on 16 and Pregnant.

As Angie Douthit’s family and friends gathered to say goodbye to her and say a prayer, the were so many people who had their lives touched by this woman.

After she passed, the announcement read that she had finished her race. Angie was a woman of God and made sure to live each day thankful for the time she has been given and praising the Lord for all she had has.

