Angelina Pivarnick blasts body shamers who called out the Jersey Shore star’s plastic surgery

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick blasted body shamers who called her out on the changes she made to her body via plastic surgery in the comments of a new Instagram upload.

The MTV star clapped back at a fan who claimed she has had extensive work done on her figure after sharing a post about acting positively toward others.

This heated exchange came after the 34-year-old raven-haired beauty showed off her body in a brightly colored orange bikini.

The selfie appeared to have been taken in a room of the home she shares with her husband of one and one-half years, Chris Larangeira. Her hourglass figure was displayed in the two-piece swimwear.

In the post’s comments section, Angelina defended herself against comments that alluded to the procedures she reportedly had to alter her appearance significantly.

Several of her fans quickly came to her defense. They said she had every right to do what she wanted to her appearance if it made her happy.

Angelina’s attempt to lift the spirits of her Instagram followers

In the caption of the above social media share, Angelina shares some things she had learned about having a positive outlook on life.

At the close of her post, she openly thanked her plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela for her “boobs.”

One Instagram user found it ironic that the MTV star would share the aforementioned post when she appears to have had work done on her body.

Angelina responded, “I didn’t get work to my body only injections to my butt.”

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick responded to an Instagram user who claimed she had plastic surgery and should not post about body positivity. Pic credit: Instagram/Angelina Pivarnick

How much plastic surgery has Angelina had?

Angelina has been open about getting work done to her breasts. She cited Dr. Tutela in an Instagram post in February 2020 where she credited him for his work and claimed she never had plastic surgery on her body prior to that procedure.

She also admitted to having injections to enhance her buttocks during a live video with her 1 million Instagram followers on June 10, 2020.

Angelina claimed she had a band-aid butt lift and injections in her hips to fill in some dimples. A video of Angelina’s procedure was seen in a teaser for Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina claimed during Season 3 of Jersey Shore that she had lost a lot of weight before her 2019 wedding from the stress she experienced in the planning and preparation of the event. She said in the Instagram video she was hopeful the aforementioned procedures would enhance her figure.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.