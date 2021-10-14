Angela Deem’s friend Jojo reveals that she is no longer friends with the controversial 90 Day Fiance cast member

Angela Deem’s now ex-best friend Jojo explained that she and Angela had a falling out. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s best friend Jojo was featured many times throughout Angela’s time on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After?. The pair even went so far as to refer to one another as “sister.”

It looks like that friendship is over, however, after Jojo revealed on social media that she is no longer friends with the controversial 90 Day Fiance cast member.

Angela is known for her crass, vulgar, and toxic personality that has stirred up a lot of contention and ugly situations. Jojo always seemed to be the one to calm Angela down and talk sense into her and it was clear on TV that Angela respected Jojo’s opinion and friendship.

Jojo was even the one to take complete care of Angela after her multiple surgeries during Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. She called Angela out for smoking and not following her diet and also, as Angela more graphically put it, cleaned her up after she used the bathroom.

In a since-deleted post, Angela Deem’s best friend Jojo revealed that she and Angela are no longer friends. A 90 Day Fiance fan page captured what Jojo shared and reposted it to their Instagram story.

They added the caption, “Remember Angela’s best friend Jojo who went with her to Nigeria? Looks like she’s not Angela’s bestie anymore.”

Below that introduction was Jojo’s post explaining the end of her friendship with Angela.

Jojo wrote, “It’s been almost 2 months since I decided to part ways with my Bestie, this was a very hard decision for me. People change……so I knew in my heart [it] was time to move on, but I wish her all the best! I hope everyone is understanding, I just really felt the need to put out there since everyone has been messaging me on Instagram and Facebook and asking a lot of questions about our friendship and etc…”

Jojo continued, “I’m not the kind of person to ignore my friends because I think of each and every [one] of you as my friend, and knowing every [one] of you takes the time to message me such positive and supporting words, Hopefully this will answer a lot of questions.”

She ended it with, “Your friend, -Jojo (heart emoji).”

Will TLC keep Angela Deem in the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

There have been many calls from 90 Day Fiance viewers to cancel Angela off the network due to her emotional and verbal abuse of Michael and threats of violence against him and other 90 Day Fiance cast and critics online.

Angela was already granted an appearance on 90 Day Bares All even after she flashed her castmates and viewers at the Happily Ever After? Tell All, so that may be a sign that they are going to keep Angela around.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.