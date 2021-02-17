Angela Deem tells Dr. Drew how she and Michael ended up on 90 Day Fiance

Angela Deem has definitely became an icon for the 90 Day Fiance over the years. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem is no stranger to reality TV. Prior to 90 Day Fiance, the 55-year-old appeared the daytime talk show Maury.

While previously it was focused on her daughter’s drama, it was Angela’s turn to take the media spotlight.

How did her and Michael end up on 90 Day Fiance?

Angela recently took to an interview with medical personality Dr. Drew about her 90 Day Fiance journey.

Before the Georgia native made her debut with her fiance Michael llesanmi on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off Before the 90 Days, she was already a fan of the show.

The thought of appearing on the show hadn’t even crossed her mind until she was informed by a lawyer that she would need to spend an extended amount of time together to make her case believable to immigration.

She was initially supposed to make her trip earlier to meet Michael, however, she ultimately postponed the trip due to the overwhelming concerns of her friends and family. Deciding she had to go with her gut feeling, she decided to wait to take the trip to Nigeria.

However, three short months later, Before the 90 Days was announced and the couple was making their way to the 90 Day universe.

While Michael was originally hesitant about joining the show, in typical Angela fashion, her first response was, “You got something to hide?

“I was 52 at the time, he was 30 – just turned 30, who wouldn’t think he’s scamming me?” she told Dr. Drew on why she was probably chosen for the show.

The scamming element has been a huge theme of 90 Day Fiance over the years but Angela is convinced Michael only has the best intentions when it comes to their relationship.

Are Michael and Angela still together?

While viewers have doubted Angela and Michael’s relationship from the start, the international lovers continue to stay strong. With three years and no progress, the couple is still working hard to be together despite a travel ban.

Last year, they managed to tie the knot in his home country with his family. The couple continues to make their love work despite being thousands of miles away from each other.

Last month marked their first wedding anniversary and they continued to share love messages to each other on Valentine’s Day.

Do you think Michael will ever make his way to Angela’s home state of Georgia?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.