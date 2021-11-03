Angela Deem takes a shot at former friend Jojo, who hit right back at the 90 Day Fiance star

Jojo is calling out Angela Deem. Pic credit: TLC

By this point, it’s no secret that Angela Deem lost a friend in Jojo but it seems that their drama isn’t over yet.

Jojo has been nothing but a supportive friend to Angela over the years, showing up for her when Angela’s family refused. She was the one who went to Nigeria with Angela so that she could be a witness when she married Michael Ilesanmi and even as 90 Day Fiance fans turned on the vulgar reality star, Jojo stayed loyal.

Well, that is until last summer, when Jojo decided that it was time to walk away from her longtime friend, and she only told 90 Day Fiance fans about it last month.

It seems that Jojo’s revelation about the end of her friendship has sparked a bit of drama because now, she’s calling Angela Deem out again and the tension between them has us hoping that they’ll end up facing off again on one of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs like 90 Day: Bares All so we can get all the details.

Angela Deem takes the first swing

The latest drama between Angela and Jojo started when Angela took to Instagram with a message that was seemingly directed at Jojo.

In it, she shared a photo that said, “Jealousy is a terrible disease get well soon!” with a message above it that reads, “I love this woman #facts#100.”

While she didn’t call out Jojo’s name, 90 Day Fiance fans can be pretty sure that’s who she was talking about in her Instagram stories.

Jojo claps back at Angela Deem

To further prove that Angela’s post was aimed at her former friend, Jojo wasted no time responding in her own Instagram stories and on her page too. She wrote, “Trust me no one is jealous of you! Facts! If there is something you like to tell me go ahead!”

So far, Angela hasn’t responded back to Jojo, however, there’s still plenty of time because Jojo’s response is still fresh.

It’s not surprising that Angela finally took a jab at her former friend. In fact, the big surprise here is that she didn’t do it a lot sooner. After all, Jojo revealed that their friendship ended in mid-October and told followers that she had actually cut Angela off about two months earlier.

Right now, 90 Day Fiance fans are eating this up but what they really want to know about is Angela’s current relationship status with Michael. She has been trying for years to get him to America, hitting pretty much every roadblock possible.

After the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela left viewers in suspense after she threatened to divorce Michael and partied with her plastic surgeon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.