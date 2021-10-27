90 Day Fiance star Michael llesanmi shares happy video, viewers want to know if he broke up with Angela Deem

On 90 Day Fiance, Michael and Angela were heading toward divorce but are they still together? Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

The last time 90 Day Fiance viewers caught up with Michael and Angela, their relationship was on the rocks.

Michael llesanmi looks happy in a recent video he shared with his followers, and fans were curious if the Nigerian reality TV star broke up with Angela.

Before their time on season 7 of the 90 Day Fiance, Michael and Angela appeared on Season 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, they broke up and eventually got back together.

They had a Nigerian wedding in January 2020; however, Michael has still not come to the United States to live with Angela.

On the recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela Deem flaunted her weight loss and threatened to divorce Michael as the couple couldn’t agree on having children.

Furthermore, Angela suggested that their marriage in Nigeria is not legally binding.

Michael shares a dance video, fans ask about Angela

Michael appearing in good spirits showed off his dance moves on his TikTok account.

However, observers were curious about his relationship with Angela, with most agreeing that he is better off without her.

One commenter teased Michael about Angela’s frequent cheating accusations, writing:

“Angela saw u don’t let her catch u up there dancing 🕺 like that she would think u cheating.”

Other commenters suggested the TLC star looked stress-free, presumably spending time away from his estranged wife.

“He looks carefree and younger,” one commenter wrote with another adding: “HAVE you got rid of the granny yet?”

Another teased Michael about Angela’s controlling ways, adding:

“Did your master Angela approve this? Cus you might get that divorce afterall.”

One comment echoes Aunt Lydia’s concerns with Michael and Angela’s relationship and takes aim at the Georgia resident:

“hope he learned his lesson and finds himself a real nice African woman who can give him the children he desires. watch out for those desperate women like ole what’s her name!”

Are Michael and Angela still together?

Although it seemed like it was over with Michael and Angela after the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All; they have split many times in the past.

As previously reported, Angela stormed off the set twice and declared her relationship with Michael was over.

However, it is unclear whether they are maintaining their long-distance relationship. They still share social media accounts and will likely make another appearance on the TLC series.