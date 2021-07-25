90 Day Fiance spoilers: Michael wants to ship his sperm to Angela Deem so they can have a baby

Michael Ilesanmi wants to ship his sperm to Angela Deem in the U.S. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have finally made up after being on the outs for weeks. And now that things are well between them, the idea of having a baby has become a topic of conversation once again.

Michael and Angela are still thousands of miles apart, with Angela living in the U.S and Michael in Nigeria. However, Michael just pitched a brilliant plan to his wife regarding shipping his sperm to her so that they can start a family.

Michael llesanmi wants Angela Deem to have a baby

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the husband and wife duo get into a conversation about starting a family and that’s when things took a strange turn.

“I’m so glad and happy that you’re healthy. You know, you sound good, so let’s talk about this, our having a baby, together,” said Michael to his wife.

“Are you out [of] your mind?” responded Angela.

“I just think it’s best — we need to do it right now because you and I are getting older. We need to just explore the opportunity we have now,” responded Michael.

“What kinda opportunities Michael? You’re way over there. I mean, there’s no way to get you over here just to have a baby. You have to wait for the process to get here,” said the 54-year-old. However, unbeknownst to Angela, her husband had an interesting plan.

Michael Ilesanmi wants to ship his sperm to the U.S

During her conversation with Angela, the Nigerian native revealed to her just how they can still have a child despite being miles away. Michael told his wife that after a conversation with some friends, they came up with a brilliant idea.

“Peter suggested probably I should go to the fertility clinic to get my sperm tested, and freeze it, then ship it to U.S and — they’ll freeze it. Fertilize it with the egg, which Skyla will probably, might give us,” said Michael, referring to Angela’s daughter.

Some time ago Angela asked Skyla to donate some eggs for her and Michael to have a baby, but Skyla flat-out refused the request.

“She’s not gonna give us her freaking egg Michael. You have lost your f***ing mind,” Angela remarked. She then went on to remind her husband that he didn’t support her surgery, but yet, now that she’s healthy, he wants to have a baby. “I didn’t do all this to have a baby. I’m gonna enjoy this body,” said the TLC star.

“You know, I’ve waited all this while, I know time is not on our side,” reasoned Michael. “What if I didn’t get there in another year? I mean, we can start something now. I’m just trying to find out what the options are,” he added.

Check out the clip below and watch the fulls scene play out tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.