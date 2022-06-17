Angela Deem shows off big eyelashes and gold eyeshadow for karaoke

Angela Deem’s eyelashes and eyeshadow stood out in a recent karaoke post she made for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem had very noticeable eyelashes and gold eyeshadow in a karaoke video she shared on social media.

90 Day fans know that off-camera, Angela loves to be the center of attention through TikTok dance and karaoke videos that she either does by herself or as duets.

The 55-year-old grandma and wife of Michael Ilesanmi has appeared within the 90 Day Fiance franchise and various spinoffs since Season 2 of Before the 90 Days.

Angela Deem’s eyeshadow and eyelashes stood out while she did karaoke

Angela’s latest TikTok post was a selfie video where she had a mix of her own exaggerated eyelashes coupled with what appeared to be a filter. Both the bottom and top lashes were very noticeable.

Another notable part of the video was Angela’s gold eye shadow which appeared to be of her own doing and not a filter.

In the almost minute-long video, Angela mouthed the words to a song that played as the backdrop and rarely broke eye contact with the camera.

Angela’s brown eyes and noticeably large lips stood out as she used different hand gestures while lip-syncing passionately.

@angeladeem1.27 To my a My Queens love you Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter! ♬ I Have Nothing – Whitney Houston

A big focus of Angela’s appearance on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries was about her teeth and oral health as she saw a dental surgeon in Beverly Hills.

Angela removed her dentures at the office to reveal that she only had a few teeth left and that they were rotted out. After inspecting her mouth and looking at X-rays, the doctor determined he could do hybrid implants and dentures on Angela to fix her mouth and give her a nice smile.

In the TikTok video, Angela’s teeth looked straight and white, but it is unclear whether they were false teeth or the new teeth she was poised to get in California that 90 Day viewers heard about.

Angela Deem is a controversial figure in the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Angela Deem has always been a controversial figure within the 90 Day Fiance franchise for her treatment of her now-husband Michael and for her perceived abuse.

There have been petitions ignited to cancel Angela off the network for her toxicity and promotion of control over Michael.

Angela joins other contentious cast members like Geoffrey Paschel, Leida Margaretha, and Larissa Lima for the title of most controversial.

Other 90 Day alum to make that list are Steven Johnston, Darcey Silva, Paul Staehle, Big Ed Brown, and Deavan Clegg.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.