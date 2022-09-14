Angela Deem shouts out her age while giving different facial expressions

Angela Deem shared a quirky video about her age. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem is very active on social media and likes to share videos of different kinds with fans.

Recently, she chose to use a filter that would tell the user what their real age is.

The 56-year-old meemaw took a selfie video where a bar appeared above her head as different numbers raced across it before the final number, or age in this case, of 39 came up.

Angela mouthed the words to a song that was playing in the background where she was before she opened her mouth wide, put her tongue to the front of her mouth, smiled, and bobbled her head before “39” popped up.

After 39 was revealed to be her age through the filter, Angela blinked her eyes one at a time before looking up and to the side. The comments were turned off for the post shared with her 745k followers on Instagram.

Angela is currently on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but has been around the franchise since Season 2 of Before the 90 Days.

Angela Deem is seeing a new man in her life

Angela was reintroduced to Happily Ever After? viewers on the latest episode, which was the third of this season.

Most notably, Angela talked about how she felt her Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi was shady and that she needed to find support from other people.

That led to Angela having an extremely flirtatious video call with a man named Billy who she described as being a top male stripper in the ’80s known as “The Thief of Hearts.”

Angela said she had been getting what she was lacking in her relationship with Michael from Canadian native Billy and the two made plans for Angela to visit him.

Angela Deem has been called a hypocrite

After Angela’s scene with Billy played out on the show, viewers swiftly took to social media to call Angela out as a hypocrite.

Historically, Angela has grown furious with Michael when has done anything that Angela did not directly allow him to do. Angela has not allowed Michael to have his own social media or talk to any women and he has been required to answer her phone calls at all times or face consequences.

A popular meme calling Angela out slammed, “It’s always the people who accuse you of doing something who are doing exactly what they’re accusing you of.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.