90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weigh in on Angela Deem’s new man

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers talk about Angela Deem’s new man online. Pic credit: TLC

During the third episode of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? yesterday, viewers were reintroduced to alum Angela Deem and her current goings on.

One of the main things notable about Angela’s circumstances was her ill feelings toward her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and her attraction to a new man she met on social media.

Angela let the Happily Ever After? audience know that she met a man named Billy on TikTok and that they not only do dancing duets together but also talk daily.

Angela said she was getting the support she wanted from Billy, not Michael. During the episode, Angela told Billy she wanted to meet him in his native Canada, and he gladly accepted that idea.

90 Day fans learned from Angela that Billy is a former male stripper who was big in the ’80s and known as “The Original Thief of Hearts.”

Now that viewers have met Billy, seen Angela’s interactions with him, and heard about where she’s hoping things will go, they reacted on social media to the unexpected situation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Angela Deem’s new man Billy

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a meme that showed a still image of one of Angela and Billy’s TikTok duets shown in the episode and asked, “So who is this man that Angela is talking to?”

A discussion was opened up in the comments about Billy, his relationship with Angela, and where Michael lands in all of it.

One person simply wrote, “Yikes,” while another jabbed at Angela, saying, “But [won’t] let Michael set an eye on another female [eye rolling emoji].”

Laughing/crying emojis were present, as a comment read, “In Angela’s dreams only.”

Pic credit: @merrypants/Instagram

Another critic advised Billy, “Dude! Just run!”

A different notion exclaimed, “Oh geez Billy no! You were the man back in the day.”

There was also a popular notion that remarked, “I’m just happy he is giving Michael a lunch break from hell [laughing/crying emoji.] I know that man has been tiiired.”

Pic credit: @merrypants/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers could be seeing more of Angela Deem’s new man

The trailer for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? hints that Billy will be a focal point of Angela’s storyline this season. Angela and Billy also agreed to meet in Canada, so that might come to fruition.

Aside from Billy in Angela’s life, viewers will catch a nasty exchange between her and Michael Ilesanmi.

Earlier this year, tea was spilled about Michael’s visa getting approved, and the idea that he is currently in America has been floating around.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.