90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers call out Angela Deem for being hypocritical

Angela Deem’s hypocrisy is being called out by 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Angela Deem be controlling over her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesnami, for years around the franchise.

She has been filmed making strict rules that Michael has to abide by; meanwhile, she has been free to do what she wants.

Historically that has included her going out and traveling, talking to different men, and not checking in with Michael. All of these are things Angela gets extremely mad at Michael for if he does them.

Now that Happily Ever After? viewers watched Angela call Michael all kinds of shady on the latest episode while carrying on a flirtatious relationship with a man named Billy; Angela is being called a hypocrite.

Angela has long been a controversial figure in the 90 Day network, and it looks like she has not stopped being that in viewers’ eyes.

HEA fans have been calling Angela out on social media for being a hypocrite and have been spelling out exactly why they think she is.

A meme was made about Angela Deem’s hypocrisy

A popular 90 Day fan account made a meme on Instagram that showed Angela saying, “So I feel like he’s talking to other women,” followed by the next slide of Angela saying, “and I’ve had to find support in new people.”

The following slide showed Angela calling Billy her “sexy baby” before a still image of Billy from the episode was shown.

Above the first slide, the meme commented, “It’s always the people who accuse you of doing something who are doing exactly what they’re accusing you of.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers reacted to the meme

The comments section of the meme lit up with viewers who commented on Angela’s hypocritical behavior.

One person agreed and said, “Exactly. And then blame the person they’ve been gaslighting the whole time for why they are doing it.”

Another critic questioned, “What’s she worried about, she can marry anyone in the US remember?”

Someone else remarked, “And if Michael did that, she would’ve destroyed him and his property.”

Yet another viewer commented, “Not quite the greatest example for her children and grandchildren 🙄! I hope Michael finds true happiness.”

A viral hashtag was also present stating, “#cancelangeladeem.”

A top comment also read, “The man she is talking to is looking for his 15 minutes of fame. They deserve each other.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.