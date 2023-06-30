Angela Deem shames a woman for calling her an old hag

Angela Deem gets a lot of hate online because of her big personality and her questionable behavior on and off the show.

However, if you ever bash the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star by referring to her as an old hag, be prepared to be put on blast.

Angela won’t just clap back in the comments or block you from viewing her page. Oh no, she’ll take things a step further.

One critic just found that out the hard way after Angela plastered her photo on her social media page for her 793,000 followers to see and comment on.

Not surprisingly, there were plenty of responses about Angela’s decision to publicly post the woman’s image.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most commenters express that the TLC star should have taken the high road, and some even warned that she could get sued for her actions.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem shames a woman who called her an old hag

Someone is learning a lesson today that Angela Deem will put up with lots of criticism, but old hag is where she draws the line.

Angela officially chose violence this morning when she screenshotted the woman’s photo and posted it on her Instagram page.

The post showed a woman with short blonde hair smiling in the profile photo, but it’s doubtful that she’s smiling now after Angela clapped back in a major way at her mean comment.

“Here we go,” said the reality TV personality in the caption of her post. “Another one calling me ol haggg Well ummm dam you got me bahaha.”

Critics bash Angela Deem for her behavior

After Angela shared the photo online, it didn’t take long for her followers to share their opinions, and let’s just say they were not amused.

Someone said, “This lady is beautiful and it makes you know better by publicly posting her picture.”

“Given the opportunity to be the better person. Instead you chose violence and shaming a woman with a perfectly lovely picture. I don’t understand this kind of behaviour,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Wicked evil nasty are some of the traits of an ‘old hag’! Angela your behavior continues to grow in a negative manner.”

Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

“Honestly surprised someone hasn’t sued you for social media defamation yet. Might wanna look that up before you go posting people’s pictures for your 794k followers to see. Not cool,” reasoned an Instagram user.

Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Another commenter reiterated that sentiment and wrote, “This woman could probably sue her for slander… what we see on TV is not an ounce of your life. But what we do see is not a nice person, and this doesn’t help you at all.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.