Angela Deem praised after donating handmade masks to fast food workers

Angela Deem, the fiery star of 90 Day Fiance and its spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, is doing her part during the pandemic.

Angela, 54, appeared on the show with her Nigerian beau Michael, 32. The couple was notoriously unstable and fought over nearly everything.

Nevertheless, the pair got married last January in Michael’s native Nigeria. After Michael was denied a K-1 visa, he and Angela decided that they’d try for a spousal visa instead.

Angela was initially opposed to the idea of a wedding in Nigeria, but Michael’s immigration issues led to her change of heart.

This year has been tough for the couple. Although they were able to celebrate their wedding, Angela’s mother passed away just days later. Now, they’re facing the coronavirus pandemic apart.

Angela is stuck at home

Like the rest of us, Angela is stuck in her house. She has been entertaining herself — a few weeks ago, she posted a video of herself and her daughter dancing on TikTok.

She continued to play around with her daughter and grandchildren on the app, so 90 Day fans have gotten their Angela-fix.

Michael is also self-isolating, but he’s doing so back in Nigeria.

Although Angela and Michael are married, Michael’s immigration status still hasn’t been sorted out, so he’s unable to join Angela and her family in Georgia.

Angela did provide an update on Michael when a fan asked how he’s faring through the crisis. She said that he’s safe and doing well.

The Deem family helped out in the crisis

On Easter Sunday, Angela went to her local McDonald’s to help out.

Angela announced on Instagram that she and Michael had donated 35 face masks to the Hazlehurst, GA location.

“We should not fear but rather spread love no matter how little and keep the hope alive,” she captioned the post.

The post showed Angela with the McDonald’s employees sporting the donated masks.

Fans from all over the world commended Angela’s generosity.

“God bless you and your family for helping all of those that others tend to forget. I’m givin you a great big virtual hug!!!” gushed one fan.

Other fans from Colombia, England, and more chimed in to thank Angela for helping out.

Many Americans stuck at home have taken to crafting handmade masks to donate. While Angela hasn’t said whether she and her family made the donated masks themselves, they do look handmade.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.