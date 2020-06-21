Angela Deem got even more Botox and fillers before latest trip to Nigeria to see Michael Ilesanmi

When you’re an older woman dating a much younger man, you have to do whatever you can to stay looking young.

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? knows that all too well!

The 54 -year-old is currently engaged to her 32-year-old Michael llesanmi and wants to do all she can to look her best for him.

The couple, who appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days recently popped up on our screens again for the latest season of Happily Ever After? and Deem was looking quite different.

Even before the show started aired fans noticed a difference in her appearance after she posted a series of photos on Instagram.

She attributed her fresh new look to Botox treatments and fillers, and she is clearly loving her results.

Angela gets Botox after quarantine

After weeks of being on lockdown, the quarantine has been lifted in Angela’s hometown of Georgia and you won’t guess where she went first.

According to InTouch Weekly, Deem drove several hours to visit her doctor in Atlanta for cosmetic surgery procedures. She reportedly spent over $3000 on Botox injections and fillers and they have the pics to prove it.

The procedures were performed by Dr. Wright Jones, who seemed to add his magic touch to Angela’s forehead, temples and spruced up the laugh lines around her mouth.

The 54-year-old was all smiles when it was over and done with.

Angela shares her before/after pics

This is not the first time that the Hazelhurst, Georgia native has gotten fillers and Botox. In February she even showed off her before and after photos on Instagram after getting work done.

In the images, Deem tagged cosmetic dermatologist @lorigerberdo. In her Instagram bio, the services she has listed are fillers, Botox, laser skincare and weight loss.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star also shared a few more images of her new look, complete with professional makeup services.

Deem seems to have done the procedures before going back to Nigeria to visit Michael.

In April she posted a photo of them together which was taken in Michael’s home country, Deem looked just as lovely as she did in the images posted after her procedure in February.

The TLC alum has been feeling more confident than ever these past few days, after losing a significant amount of weight.

Angela is not only invested in keeping up her appearance, she seems committed to her fitness goals as well.

She’s still on her weight loss journey and recently teamed up with Boombod– a weight loss drink designed to suppress the appetite and aid in weight loss.

Ultimately, Deem appears happy with her new look, and we’re sure her fiance, Michael is loving it too.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.