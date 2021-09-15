Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance is showing off her 90 lb weight loss in shocking photo

Angela Deem is shocking fans with a new makeover picture. Pic credit: Discovery+

Angela Deem is thrilled with her nearly 100-lb weight loss. It’s only been a few months since she went under the knife, but Angela has never looked better.

The hot meemaw was caught strutting herself down the streets of Beverly Hills on the way to a chiropractor appointment via In Touch.

Angela Deem looked unrecognizable in her athleisure wear

The 55-year-old 90 Day Fiance star was happily flaunting her new body in a pair of barely-there yoga pants, tie-dye tank top, and flip flops which showed off her hot pink nail polish.

She topped the look off with purple sunglasses and a camel-colored oversized purse.

Angela looked happier than 90 Day Fiance fans have seen in her a long time as the paparazzi caught her entering Dr. Josh Adams’ office for an alignment.

Angela was hardly recognizable, and it seemed as if her transformation was going better than expected. Once inside, Angela was laid out on the table while two doctors worked out the kinks in her back.

Angela has had a history of back pain

90 Day Fiance fans will recall that Angela often complained of back issues due to her oversized breasts. Both doctors worked on her back and shoulders.

Angela was then seen leaving the chiropractic facility pain-free as she waved to the cameras.

The TLC personality first revealed a weight loss update back in June. Angela was able to lose 40 lbs in the first five weeks, telling her TikTok followers, “Here comes sexy meemaw.”

Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela also shared her thoughts with the TLC cameras on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that if she had not gone through with the major surgery, she would have died.

She often complained to her 32-year-old husband, Michael Ilesanmi, about how she struggled to breathe. While smoking is most likely the main culprit, her weight also played a factor.

Angela Deem had multiple surgeries at once

90 Day Fiance viewers know Angela went through with the procedure and had five surgeries in one day even though Michael disagreed. Along with the gastric sleeve procedure, she underwent a breast reduction and liposuction.

After the weight loss surgery, Angela had to retrain her mind and body. She was given a strict liquid diet and told to stop smoking.

It looks like Angela is really taking the time to concentrate on what is right for her and her new health journey. It is nice to see Angela smiling and walking down the street for a change instead of flashing viewers at home who tuned in to watch the reunion.

Soon Angela will be in tip-top shape and possibly be ready for a whole new adventure, hopefully, caught on another season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.